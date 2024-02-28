Ma Dong Seok, Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku and more top actor brand reputation rankings for February

Ma Dong Seok, who is known for starring in the Marvel movie Eternals, Train to Busan and more, took first place on the list of actor brand reputation rankings for February. Choi Min Sik and Son Suk Ku followed. Choi Min Shik's occult film Exhuma is currently running in South Korean theatres and has set several records. Son Suk Ku's thriller comedy A Killer Paradox which was released this month, topped the Netflix charts in several countries. Here is a look at the actor brand reputation rankings.

Man Dong Seok became the most buzzworthy actor for the month starting from January 27 to February 27 with a brand reputation index of 6,082,482. Two of his films Badland Hunters and The Roundup: Punishment have already been released this year. Choi Min Sik took second place with a brand reputation score of 5,692,304. His film Exhuma is currently playing in the theatres and has already broken several records. Son Suk Ku was listed third with a score of 4,668,114. The list was calculated by taking into consideration the media coverage, participation, interaction and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between January 27 and February 27.

Actor brand reputation rankings for February

Ma Dong Seok Choi Min Sik Son Suk Ku Honey Lee Lee Yi Kyung Song Kang Song Ha Yoon Na In Woo Park Min Young Shin Hye Sun Go Yoon Jung Park Hyung Sik Shin Se Kyung Kim Hye Joon Ji Chang Wook Gong Yoo Ahn Bo Hyun Jo Jung Suk Choi Woo Shik Chae Jong Hyeop Kim Yoo Jung Na Moon Hee Esom Kim Go Eun Im Siwan Park Shin Hye Jung Woo Sung Ahn Jae Hong Lee Jong Won Gong Myung

