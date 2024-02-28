Ma Dong Seok, Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku and more top actor brand reputation rankings for February

Ma Dong Seok is a popular South Korean actor who has worked on hits like Train to Busan, The Roundup and more. He topped the list of actor brand reputation rankings for February.

Ma Dong Seok, who is known for starring in the Marvel movie Eternals, Train to Busan and more, took first place on the list of actor brand reputation rankings for February. Choi Min Sik and Son Suk Ku followed. Choi Min Shik's occult film Exhuma is currently running in South Korean theatres and has set several records. Son Suk Ku's thriller comedy A Killer Paradox which was released this month, topped the Netflix charts in several countries. Here is a look at the actor brand reputation rankings. 

Ma Dong Seok, Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku take top 3 spots on actor brand reputation rankings for February 

Man Dong Seok became the most buzzworthy actor for the month starting from January 27 to February 27 with a brand reputation index of 6,082,482. Two of his films Badland Hunters and The Roundup: Punishment have already been released this year. Choi Min Sik took second place with a brand reputation score of 5,692,304. His film Exhuma is currently playing in the theatres and has already broken several records. Son Suk Ku was listed third with a score of 4,668,114. The list was calculated by taking into consideration the media coverage, participation, interaction and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between January 27 and February 27.

Actor brand reputation rankings for February

  1. Ma Dong Seok
  2. Choi Min Sik
  3. Son Suk Ku
  4. Honey Lee
  5. Lee Yi Kyung
  6. Song Kang
  7. Song Ha Yoon
  8. Na In Woo
  9. Park Min Young
  10. Shin Hye Sun
  11. Go Yoon Jung
  12. Park Hyung Sik
  13. Shin Se Kyung
  14. Kim Hye Joon
  15. Ji Chang Wook
  16. Gong Yoo
  17. Ahn Bo Hyun
  18. Jo Jung Suk
  19. Choi Woo Shik
  20. Chae Jong Hyeop
  21. Kim Yoo Jung
  22. Na Moon Hee
  23. Esom
  24. Kim Go Eun
  25. Im Siwan
  26. Park Shin Hye
  27. Jung Woo Sung
  28. Ahn Jae Hong
  29. Lee Jong Won
  30. Gong Myung

Latest Articles