Ma Dong Seok, Im Siwan top February movie star brand reputation rankings; Go Yoon Jung follows

Actor Ma Dong Seok has secured the top position in the February movie star brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for film actors this month. These rankings were established by analyzing the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 prominent movie stars. The data used for this analysis was collected from January 12 to February 12.

Top 5 of February movie star brand reputation rankings

Actor Ma Dong Seok has reached the top of this month's rankings with a remarkable 131.53 percent surge in his brand reputation index since January, elevating his total score to 5,621,048. Notable phrases in his keyword analysis encompassed Badland Hunters, Berlin International Film Festival, and The Outlaws, while his top-ranking related terms featured success, release, and attend. Additionally, Ma Dong Seok's analysis of positivity-negativity unveiled an impressive score of 89.53 percent positive reactions.

Im Siwan has ascended to the second position with a brand reputation index of 4,883,853, showcasing a 21.33 percent increase in his score since the previous month. In January, the star was at the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 4,024,429, reflecting a modest 0.37 percent increase in his score since December.

Go Yoon Jung secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,812,536, indicating a 4.22 percent increase in her score since January. Notably, she was positioned at the ninth spot in January, showcasing a significant rise in her ranking this month.

Na Moon Hee closely followed in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,757,762, while Honey Lee rounded out the top five with an index of 3,726,620 for February. Interestingly, in January, Honey Lee occupied the top spot, experiencing a remarkable 493.88 percent surge in her brand reputation index since December, with a total score of 4,545,690.

Top 30 of February movie star brand reputation rankings

Ma Dong Seok Im Siwan Go Yoon Jung Na Moon Hee Honey Lee Lee Byung Hun Gong Myung Lee Yi Kyung Park Bo Young Jo Jung Suk Jung Woo Sung Song Ha Yoon Jo Jin Woong Son Suk Ku Yoo Hae Jin Park Seo Joon Youn Yuh Jung Ra Mi Ran Kim Hye Soo Kim Tae Ri Kim Hye Joon Hwang Jung Min Kang Dong Won Gong Yoo Lee Jung Jae Lee Young Ae Song Joong Ki Esom Jang Dong Yoon Son Ye Jin

