Son Suk Ku's life takes a dramatic turn due to Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, And Hong Kyung In Troll Factory

The eagerly anticipated movie Troll Factory also known as Comment Army has unveiled fresh stills featuring Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung. Adapted from the novel with the same title, Troll Factory tells the story of a journalist who finds himself suspended after uncovering the misconduct of a powerful corporation. Upon receiving a tip-off about an underground comment army that influences public perception online, he sets out to uncover the reality behind it and restore his reputation.

New stills for Troll Factory

In the latest stills, we witness Son Suk Ku portraying Im Sang Jin with a range of emotions: from a startled expression as he examines something, to a tired demeanor as he occupies the newsroom, and finally, a weary appearance amidst a desk filled with papers and a laptop. In the subsequent series of stills, we witness the rising tension between Im Sang Jin and Chat Tat Khat (played by Kim Dong Hwi), the informant who discloses the existence of the comment army, as they confront each other directly. Additionally, we catch glimpses of the mysterious Team Aleph.

Another set of stills features Jjing Putt King (Kim Sung Cheol), Chat Tat Khat, and Paeb Taek (Hong Kyung) seated in front of laptops, engaged in exchanging ideas as they get ready to sway public opinion online.

The images also highlight the refined and visually captivating mise-en-scène that Troll Factory promises to deliver. From the newspaper office where Im Sang Jin operates to his residence and the inner sanctum of Team Aleph, viewers can discern the characters' personalities through their surroundings.

More about Troll Factory

Son Suk Ku takes on the role of Im Sang Jin, a journalist determined to regain his standing after being suspended for his article uncovering the abuses of a major corporation's power.

Opposite Son Suk Ku, the members of the comment army, Team Aleph, take the stage. Kim Sung Cheol portrays Jjing Putt King, the unofficial leader and cunning strategist orchestrating the manipulation of public opinion. Kim Dong Hwi embodies Chat Tat Khat, the imaginative storyteller behind the captivating fabrications and the anonymous informant who alerts Im Sang Jin to the comment army's existence. Hong Kyung steps into the role of Paeb Taek, a keyboard warrior gradually pulled deeper into the world of online manipulation as he witnesses its formidable influence. Troll Factory is set to premiere in theaters on March 27.

