Min Hee Jin drags TWS, RIIZE into HYBE-ADOR battle; accuses of copying NewJeans: Report

In the new rising world of K-pop and business, HYBE is emerging as a leading music entertainment MNC. Although, the picture might not be as pretty as it might look.

Recently HYBE and one of its labels, ADOR (NewJeans agency) have entered a battle zone over management rights, plagiarism, and much more.

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin claims TWS and RIIZE plagiarized NewJeans, denies HYBE claims of her power takeover

Talk about drama and here it comes. Moving ahead with the brewing power battle between HYBE and ADOR, CEO Min Hee Jin has some interesting comments to add. Reportedly not only ILLIT but some other K-pop groups who have recently debuted, have also copied New Jeans according to her.

On April 23, Yonhap News (a Korean media outlet) published a tumultuous exposé on ADOR and HYBE's power struggle. They reported that Min Hee Jin in a recent internal interview at HYBE has also accused other groups of copying NewJeans.

CEO Min Hee Jin allegedly claimed that HYBE group TWS and SM Entertainment RIIZE all had copied NewJeans.

In other news, CEO Min Hee Jin in an interview with Ilgan Sports denied all of HYBE's claims of her trying to snatch management rights and take ADOR away from HYBE. The ADOR CEO added she never met any investors to seize control from HYBE, unlike the latter's claim. She questioned the plausibility by asking how could she do that with just 18% shares. Min Hee Jin said ADOR can't leave HYBE without their consent and it is hard to understand why they are claiming otherwise.

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin calls FIFTY FIFTY incident ‘stupid’

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin in her Ilgan Sports interview also addressed fans' concerns over NewJeans' future ending up like the FIFTY FIFTY incident.

She said if money had been her goal then she would have never brought the issue of plagiarization to HYBE. Min Hee Jin said HYBE was just trying to frame her as someone trying to steal management rights.

But she is well known, the FIFTY FIFTY incident has set an example. She would never do something so stupid. In all, CEO Min Hee Jin has said she would never let something like FIFTY FIFTY happen to NewJeans, which according to her was a ‘stupid’ incident.

Meanwhile, the feud began when HYBE found alleged evidence against CEO Min Hee Jin and other ADOR executives trying to usurp management rights.

