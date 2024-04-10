My Name is Gabriel FIRST LOOK: Park Bo Gum, Park Myung Soo, Yeom Hye Ran enjoy life as 'someone else' for variety show

My Name is Gabriel is a highly-anticipated variety show as the upcoming series boasts of a star-studded cast. Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook and Yeom Hye Ran are a part of the cast. BLACKPINK's Jennie was also in talks to be a part of the project but she declined the offer. There is a lot of intrigue surrounding the variety show as the actors and entertainers join hands with the producer Kim Tae Ho who is known for Funding Together, Hangout with Yoo and more.

My Name is Gabriel stills featuring Park Bo Gum, Park Myung Soo, Yeom Hye Ran

On April 10, JTBC revealed the first look of their much-anticipated variety show My Name is Gabriel. In the pictures, Park Bo Gum can be seen smiling in the streets of another country. Park Myung Soo chills and relaxes at a cafe while Yeom Hye Ran enjoys the thrill of a different country. The caption suggests that the cast will be surviving in a foreign country as they live like a different person for 72 hours. Here is a look at the stills released.

More about My Name is Gabriel

My Name Is Gabriel is expected to be released in June this year. The project has been produced by Kim Tae Ho who has also worked on hit variety shows like The Hungry and the Hairy, Funding Together, Infinite Challenge and Hangout with Yoo. The cast includes Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo and Hong Jin Kyung.

On March 19, the production team of My Name is Gabriel shared that BLACKPINK member Jennie turned down the offer to star in the new variety show which will feature Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum. Jennie's agency ODD ATELIER also officially announced that the idol has decided to decline the offer.

