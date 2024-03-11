My Name is Gabriel: Ji Chang Wook, Park Bogum, more confirmed for variety show; BLACKPINK's Jennie in talks

Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, Hong Jin Kyung, Park Bo Gum and possibly BLACKPINK’s Jennie are set to headline JTBC’s anticipated variety program, My Name is Gabriel. Spearheaded by renowned PD Kim Tae Ho of Infinite Challenge fame, the show promises an intriguing premise, with the cast delving into the lives of individuals abroad. While details remain scarce, anticipation is high for this star-studded venture, scheduled to premiere in June.

Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum and more join My Name is Gabriel

A star-studded variety program is set to grace television screens as JTBC prepares to launch My Name is Gabriel. The upcoming show boasts an impressive lineup featuring Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, and Hong Jin Kyung, alongside BLACKPINK's Jennie and actor Park Bo Gum. However, the network clarified that Jennie's participation is yet to be confirmed.

While actors Yeom Hye Ran, Ji Chang Wook, and Park Bo Gum, along with entertainers Park Myung Soo and Hong Jin Kyung, are confirmed participants, fans eagerly await confirmation about BLACKPINK's Jennie joining the cast.

More details about upcoming variety show My Name is Gabriel

Produced by the renowned PD Kim Tae Ho, known for the success of MBC's Infinite Challenge, My Name is Gabriel takes a unique approach by having the cast immerse themselves in the lives of individuals abroad. The variety show promises to deliver entertaining and insightful content as the stars navigate diverse experiences in unfamiliar environments.

With filming set to commence in early March, the highly anticipated program is scheduled to make its premiere in June, offering viewers a fresh and engaging perspective on the lives of others through the eyes of these talented celebrities.

This will mark Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum’s reunion since the two last shared the screen on 2022 variety show, Young Actors Retreat alongside fellow cast members of Itaewon Class, The Sound of Magic and Love in the Moonlight. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently seen as a cast member of the ongoing show Apartment 404 with Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun and more.

