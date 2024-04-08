'Nam Joo Hyuk hasn’t bullied': Court verdict finds school bullying accuser guilty of defamation; fined 7 million KRW

In 2022, Nam Joo Hyuk came under fire due to bullying charges against him by his classmate. Despite the accusations, his former teachers and friends stepped up and rubbished such claims against the actor. He was cleared of all bullying charges against him. An official lawsuit was filed against the accusers for defamation earlier in February. Here are the latest updates.

Nam Joo Hyuk's bullying accuser refuses to pay fine; appeals for trial

On April 8, the representative of Nam Joo Hyuk's bullying accuser confirmed that they have appealed for a formal trial. The actor was created off of his charges earlier this year. The accuser was found guilty of defamation along with the reporter who published the rumor. They have been charged with a fine of 7 million KRW. The court concluded that both the reporter and the accuser were equally guilty. The court stated that Nam Joo Hyuk hadn't bullied the accuser and he did not hang out with other bullies as well. The accuser's lawyer stated that they objected to the judgment stating Nam Joo Hyuk had never bothered his friends. They said that they will work towards finding the truth in court.

More about Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut in 2014 with the drama Surplus Princess. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally. The 2023 drama Vigilante marked his first venture into the action genre. The actor is also known for his roles in The Light in Your Eyes, The Bride of Habaek, The School Nurse Files and more. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

