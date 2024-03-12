Exploring Nam Joo Hyuk's rumored and confirmed relationships: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Tae Ri, Bae Suzy, and more

In this article, we'll delve into Nam Joo Hyuk's relationships. At 30 years, Nam Joo Hyuk boasts an impressive resume as both an actor and a model, with notable roles in productions like Who Are You: School 2015 (2015), Start-Up (2020), Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) and more. Alongside his flourishing career, fans are naturally curious about his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. The charming South Korean actor has a captivating love life. So, who all are Nam Joo Hyuk’s girlfriends? Let's uncover the details.

Who all Nam Joo Hyuk has dating history with?

Lee Sung Kyung

Actress Lee Sung Kyung who appeared with Nam Joo Hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Cheese In The Trap is his sole confirmed relationship. Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk emerged as this generation's quintessential onscreen couple thanks to the success of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, catapulting their popularity to new heights. Fans couldn't help but notice their undeniable chemistry on screen, with their interactions—lingering stares, sweet kisses, and adorable hugs—seeming remarkably genuine.

Before their roles as the "swag couple," both actors appeared in Cheese in the Trap, although their characters had limited interaction. Even earlier, they were paired in numerous modeling projects as the golden couple of YG K-Plus agency.

With their youthful energy and striking appearances, Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung frequently graced magazine editorials together during their modeling days. Nam Joo Hyuk was often seen accompanying Lee Sung Kyung at red-carpet events and award shows, where they either presented or received awards together. Their extensive time spent both on and off camera inevitably led to their romantic relationship. Perhaps their shared interests in modeling and acting, or the camaraderie formed during long waits on set, played a role in their bond. Whatever the reason, they became the beloved IT couple for fans.

Amidst fervent fan speculation, Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk finally confirmed their relationship status after completing filming for Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo in 2017. However, their romance was short-lived, and they officially parted ways in August of that year. In February 2022, rumors surfaced suggesting a potential reconciliation between Nam and Lee, fueled by sightings of them wearing matching clothes and accessories. Despite the speculation, neither the actors nor their management company confirmed or denied the rumors. Since then, there have been multiple instances of rumored reunions among them, but such reports are often left unconfirmed. Nevertheless, fans continue to hold a special place in their hearts for this beloved couple.

Kim Tae Ri

Although they were just rumored to be a couple, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri were linked together after filming Twenty-Five Twenty-One, where they became one of the fan-favorite on-screen pairs. In the drama, Kim Tae Ri portrays Na Hee Do, a high school student aspiring to become the world's greatest fencer, while Nam Joo Hyuk plays Baek Yi Jin, who faces financial challenges but later finds work as a reporter. The two characters rely on each other for happiness and guidance.

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One captured the hearts of many viewers in 2022, especially with the blossoming, innocent romance between Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin. Fans passionately supported their relationship and wished for their happiness throughout the series. However, the drama's ending sparked controversy among K-drama enthusiasts, ensuring its place as a hot topic for years to come.

In the K-drama, the couple ended up parting ways, but their chemistry onscreen was so convincing that many fans speculated they were dating in real life. Numerous fan-made videos surfaced, and there was a strong desire among fans for them to become a real-life couple. However, despite the speculation, the pair never confirmed their relationship.

Bae Suzy

In the K-drama Start-Up, Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk showcased remarkable chemistry, sparking rumors of a real-life romance, which isn't uncommon for actors in such situations. The complex yet compelling storyline of Nam Joo Hyuk's character, Nam Do San, and Suzy's character, Seo Dal Mi, in the 2020 drama added depth to their on-screen relationship.

Despite the conflicts introduced by Kim Seon Ho's character, Han Ji Pyeong, the undeniable connection between Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy, both born in 1994, captivated audiences. Seo Dal Mi's reliance on Nam Do San during difficult times and his unwavering support for her endeared the couple to viewers. They portrayed characters filled with aspirations, dreams, and talent, and their on-screen synergy made them seem invincible together. Audiences found themselves rooting for them until the very end.

After the drama, many people speculated and hoped that the duo might have started dating due to their excellent chemistry both on and off-screen. However, their relationship was never confirmed.

Stephanie Lee

Stephanie Lee and Nam Joo Hyuk collaborated on the K-drama Start-Up, where fans noticed their close bond. Although it was their first time working together, their close connection surprised many viewers. However, neither of them confirmed nor denied dating rumors. What is confirmed is that the duo are very good friends in real life. In 2014, Joo Hyuk shared photos of himself with Stephanie.

They both began their careers as fashion models under YGKPlus, which is YG Entertainment's modeling management arm, the same agency where Lee Sung Kyung was associated before they moved to different agencies. Stephanie also posted a group photo including Joo Hyuk in the same year, further indicating their close friendship.

In this article, we delved into a few of Nam Joo Hyuk's relationships, although only one is confirmed. As a highly popular K-drama star, fans always wish for and root for Nam Joo Hyuk's happiness and success, both in his love life and in real life.

