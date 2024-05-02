'I Don't Cheat': Ryan Garcia Responds To Failed Drug Test Report In Devin Haney Fight

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia’s dominant victory over Devin Haney was quickly followed by claims of failed drug tests. The fighter was alleged to have tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, as reported by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association(VADA).

After the news spread like wildfire, Garcia’s unexpected response left fans in shock. In a recent video, the fighter claimed that he had no knowledge of these affirmations and revealed the report to be false.

Ryan Garcia Responds To Failed Drug Test Allegations

Ryan Garcia’s recent boxing fight against Devin Haney was considered to be a spectacle. Followed by his strange antics, KingRy was predicted to suffer his second loss against The Dream after his well-documented defeat to Gervonta Davis.

However, the American contender shocked the world by defeating Devin Haney in a devastating fashion. Garcia dropped The Dream three times throughout the fight and emerged victorious via a majority decision.

This victory was quickly overshadowed by reports by VADA claiming Ryan Garcia to have failed a drug test. Colloquially referred to as steroids, the American fighter was tested positive for usage of performance-enhancing drugs(PED).

Ryan Garcia has recently responded to these claims in a video posted on X(formerly Twitter). The American fighter said, “Everybody knows that I don’t cheat.” He went on to question the organization’s validity due to them allowing Garcia to step into the ring. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Garcia also went on to assert his disbelief on the matter. “I don’t even know where to get steroids,” claimed the American fighter. He went on to claim that the accusations arose due to the organization’s disdain toward him.

Also read: Ryan Garcia Claims Bizarre Antics Before Devin Haney Fight Was Pre-Planned To Make Everyone Think He Was Crazy

Devin Haney’s response to Ryan Garcia’s failed drug test

After a brutal loss against Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney appeared to be on the down low. The Dream had not spoken about the loss since his statement following the night of the fight.

However, The Dream came out of the woodwork to respond to Ryan Garcia’s recent failed drug test report. The WBC Lightweight Champion spoke to ESPN regarding the matter and provided his thoughts on their well-documented fight.

“It’s unfortunate that Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty,” said Devin Haney. The fighter also asserted his belief on clean fighting and completely disavowed Ryan’s supposed drug use.

Advertisement

“People die in this sport. This isn’t a joking matter,” said Devin Haney. This remark was on the back of Ryan Garcia’s tweets and videos mocking the report. The 25-year-old boxer appears to be disappointed in his latest statement to ESPN.

Although Haney suffered his first loss, he has not lost his WBC Lightweight Championship title. Since Garcia failed to make weight for the fight, The Dream is still considered to be the champion regardless of the loss.