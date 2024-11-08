Nam Joo Hyuk’s comeback horror series Donggung with Roh Yoon Seo and Cho Seung Woo filming with goal of 2025 release

Get ready fans cause Nam Joo Hyuk is returning. The actor was on a 2-year break due to his mandatory military enlistment. He is now all set to mark his acting comeback with Donggung, an upcoming horror series that is currently filming. In this work, he will be seen alongside Roh Yoon Seo and Cho Seung Woo.

On November 7, Korean media outlets reported that the filming schedule for Donggung had begun in October. The production team is now eyeing a releasing 2025. It has been revealed that the filming is expected to run till June 2025. According to reports, the K-drama will likely not arrive early next year. There’s also a slim chance the Donggung may premiere in the Spring or Summer of 2026.

Donggung (literal title) is an upcoming Netflix ordinal fantasy drama being helmed by director Choi Jung Gyu, celebrated for The Devil Judge. This drama will unfold a mystic palace shrouded with mysteries, secrets, and ghosts. When a ghost slayer and a court lady intervene in the depths of the royal grounds, an eerie story begins. The duo joins forces to get rid of any supernatural disturbance in the palace. The drama promises a haunting experience with its fantasy-meets-history genre.

Meanwhile, so far, only three actors have been confirmed for the cast lineup. Nam Joo Hyuk is set to play the role of Goo Cheon. He is a hot-headed but skilled ghost slayer. In addition, he also harbors a special ability to transform into spirits himself and then slay the rest. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him take on this exciting role. In particular, this will be his first project after the military discharge, so expectation runs high.

On the other hand, Roh Yoon Seo will personify the role of the palace maid. She boasts great knowledge about the history of the palace. The outspoken court lady also has a special power of communicating with the supernatural presence. Cho Seung Woo has been offered the role of the palace king. He is in the center of this plot and the mystery will unfold as his story proceeds.

