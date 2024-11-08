Nam Joo Hyuk visits The Light in Your Eyes co-star Kim Hye Ja on set for new drama; Han Ji Min joins

Nam Joo Hyuk is a true artist, who never fails to show his support to his co-stars. As per the latest report, the actor recently visited the filming set of the upcoming drama More Beautiful Than Heaven. Kim Hye Ja, a veteran actress, with whom Nam Joo Hyuk collaborated in The Light in Your Eyes, is leading this drama.

According to a Korean media outlet’s report on November 8, Nam Joo Hyuk visited the filming site of More Beautiful Than Heaven to cheer on Kim Hye Ja. Han Ji Min, who is also starring in this new drama, joined the actor to show their support for the veteran actress, despite not having her own filming schedule.

It was a reunion for The Light in Your Eyes stars as all three of them collaborated on the heartwrenching drama. Han Ji Min played the young counterpart of Kim Hye Ja, while Nam Joo Hyuk portrayed a man who ended up getting entangled in her life.

The upcoming drama More Beautiful Than Heaven also features Lee Jung Eun, Son Suk Ku, and Ryu Deok Hwan in the main roles. It is being directed by director Kim Seok Yoon celebrated for My Liberation Notes, The Light in Your Eyes, Law School, and more.

On the other hand, Nam Joo Hyuk returned on September 19, after completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service. The actor is now gearing up to make his acting comeback after a temporary break due to enlistment.

There are reports about season 2 of Vigilante being in production. It was his last drama before going to the military and also his first action series. If Vigilante 2 is confirmed, it is likely Nam Joo Hyuk will join the cast lineup and reprise his role.

He has also offered a lead role in Donggung, an upcoming horror series. His agency Management SOOP also confirmed the reports earlier this year. According to the latest update, he is currently filming with his co-stars Roh Yoon Seo and Cho Seung Woo. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of this drama in 2025 and more projects from the actor.

