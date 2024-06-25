Nam Joo Hyuk's first project after September military discharge to be with Roh Yeon Seo; Donggung casting revealed

Nam Joo Hyuk, the charming actor who created a wave of admiration and love worldwide with his role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One is currently enlisted in the military. However, good news for fans has arrived as the actor is currently reviewing the offer to lead the upcoming fantasy Donggung after discharge in September.

In other news, Crash Course in Romance’s Roh Yeon Seo is in talks to star alongside Nam Joo Hyuk in the drama. Both actors’ agencies have commented they are still thinking over the offer.

On June 25, 2024, it was reported by the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News that Nam Joo Hyuk is in talks to lead an upcoming fantasy K-drama Donggung. It will mark the actor’s first project after military discharge in September 2024. It was also reported that Crash Course in Romance’s Roh Yeon Seo has been offered the role of the female lead.

In response to the reports, soon after Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency Management SOOP shared a statement to New1 confirming that the Vigilante actor had indeed received the offer to lead the fantasy drama Donggung and he was reviewing it at the moment. Adding that nothing had been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, Roh Yeon Seo’s agency MAA Entertainment was swift in its response as well, saying that the actress was currently reviewing the offer to star in Donggung but nothing has been decided as of yet.

Know more about Donggung

Donggung is the literal title of the upcoming dark fantasy K-drama which is set to be directed by The Devil Judge director Choi Jung Gyu.

Donggung follows the story of a mysterious castle filled with ghosts and dark secrets. To solve the mystery a ghost slayer and a court lady infiltrate the palace.

Nam Joo Hyuk will be seen as Goo Cheon, an arrogant but master ghost slayer who has a special power to transform into a ghost and kill ghosts with a sword.

On the other hand, Roh Yeon Seo will take on the outspoken and knowledgeable court lady Saeng Gang. She has a special power to communicate with ghosts.

