Hear Me: Our Summer FIRST poster, teaser OUT: Roh Yoon Seo and Hong Kyung preview heartwarming love story of gestures

Roh Yoon Seo, one of the top South Korean actresses will soon be returning to the big screen with a new lead role in the romance film Hear Me: Our Summer. Hear Me: Our Summer has revealed its first poster and teaser previewing a heartwarming love story.

On September 24, 2024, Plus M Entertainment confirmed the release date of Hear Me: Our Summer in theatres in South Korea on November 6 starring Roh Yoon Seo and Hong Kyung.

Hear Me: Our Summer has unveiled the first-ever poster of the romance film featuring Roh Yoon Seo as Yeo Reum and Hong Kyung as Yong Jun against a bright background. They pose together hinting at the beautiful love story that will unveil between them. The youthful feeling of the poster raises excitement for the film as the tagline reads “Moments of refreshing excitement.”

Check our Hear Me: Our Summer poster here:

Additionally, the first teaser of Hear Me: Our Summer shows us the heartwarming love story who connect to each other without relying on spoken language and use sign language, gestures, body language, and written text.

The teaser begins as Yeo Reum (Roh Yoon Seo) is working hard to help her younger sibling Gaeul (Kim Min Ju), a promising swimmer with hearing impairment. Yong Jun for the first time meets her there and is instantly drawn towards her. The following scenes show them coming closer with time as they text, spend time together, and converse in sign language. They feel the world with sensations and connect in various ways.

While other scenes show Gaeul winning a medal and showing it off to her sister. The fleeting scenes preview a youthful story of dreams and love as these three characters embark on a new journey.

The movie will depict how falling in love means to truly understand and share each other’s language while bringing forth a new form of intimacy.

Watch Hear Me: Our Summer’s first teaser here:

Meanwhile, Hear Me: Our Summer is set to premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), under the Korean Cinema Today’s Special Premiere section. It will open on October 2. The movie is a remake of a popular Taiwanese movie of the same name.

In other news, Roh Yoon Seo recently made a cameo in Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door.

