Namib poster OUT: Go Hyun Jung teams up with Ryeoun folllowing his departure from agency

Namib is an upcoming South Korean series starring Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the main poster of the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The story follows two individuals who, after experiencing major setbacks in their professional lives, decide to join forces to overcome challenges and build a better future together.

On November 29, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series Namib released the official main poster featuring Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun. In the image, former CEO Kang Soo Hyun and expelled trainee Yoo Jin Woo are seated across a negotiation table, their intense gazes creating palpable tension. Kang Soo Hyun, dismissed from her company, confidently holds a business card with its name scratched out, her smile exuding confidence and faith in her ability to win over Yoo Jin Woo.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jin Woo, despite his status as an expelled trainee, meets her with an equally bold and unwavering demeanor, hinting at a tough negotiation. His defiant gaze adds intrigue to their dynamic as the question looms: will he accept her proposal?

The text on the poster states, "A place where the desert and the sea meet to become a dream," further amplifying anticipation for the inspiring journey Kang Soo Hyun and Yoo Jin Woo are poised to embark on together.

Advertisement

The plot of Namib follows producer Kang Su Hyun, renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin Woo, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.

Apart from Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, Sa Kang, and others. Namib will premiere on December 23, 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday.