Ajith Kumar looks unrecognizable in clean-shaven avatar; gets spotted at Chennai airport ahead of Good Bad Ugly’s release

Ajith Kumar has been balancing between his love for acting and his passion for motorsports racing quite effortlessly. The Tamil superstar who has made headlines after his back-to-back wins at international racing events was recently spotted at the Chennai airport, as he was back home.

In glimpses that have gone viral on social media, AK can be seen pulling off a completely clean-shaven avatar as he gets surrounded by fans at the airport. The Vidaamuyarchi star, who looked unrecognizable, wore a gray-hued sweatshirt and white trousers while obliging fans with photos.

For the untold, after the lukewarm response to his last film directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Ajith is looking forward to the release of his next movie, Good Bad Ugly, which is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The film is slated for a release on April 10 and will feature the senior actor pulling off a completely massy avatar. A few songs and stills from the movie have already been unveiled and audiences seem to be completely in awe of his spectacular screen presence.

Interestingly, in an interview with Ananda Vikatan a few days back, filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran spilled the beans on the plot of Good Bad Ugly.

The director highlighted the importance of having emotions in the massy actioner and stated, “Ajith sir's character will have an equal amount of mass and emotion. Father-and-son bonding will connect well with the family audiences. We cannot do plain action. The emotional point is the driving force of the film.”

Speaking about the kind of role Ajith will be playing in the movie, based on the teaser glimpse, the actor is essaying the character of a most-feared underworld kingpin. His return from the jail is said to bring up a new twist to the story as he would be haunted by the horrors of his past while trying to start a life anew.

