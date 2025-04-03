Why Couldn’t David Schwimmer Listen to FRIENDS Theme Song? Actor Says ‘Just Had That Reaction...’

David Schwimmer, best known for playing Ross Geller on Friends, recently admitted that he avoided listening to the show’s famous theme song for a long time. Speaking on Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ Making a Scene podcast, the actor explained why he distanced himself from the tune that became synonymous with the beloved sitcom.

Schwimmer revealed that after FRIENDS ended, he never rewatched the series and preferred to move on. “For me, it’s like, I did it, I’m moving on. I don’t really go back and revisit,” he explained. However, it wasn’t just rewatching the show that he avoided—he struggled to even hear the Friends theme song. “I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really…” Schwimmer said, before sighing. “You know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times.”

Host Matt Lucas humorously responded by quoting the song’s opening line: “Well, no one told you life was going to be that way.” Schwimmer acknowledged the joke, admitting that being constantly introduced to the song on talk shows and interviews only made it harder for him to enjoy.

However, his feelings toward the theme changed when his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Zoë Buckman, discovered the show around the age of nine. Hearing his child’s laughter while watching the sitcom gave him a fresh perspective. “I’d be making breakfast or whatever, and I’d hear my kid’s laughter,” he recalled. “My whole relationship to that song and the show changed again.”

Running from 1994 to 2004, FRIENDS followed the lives of six young adults in New York City and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry alongside Schwimmer. Though the theme song may have been overwhelming for him for a time, it’s clear that his connection to the show has evolved over the years.

