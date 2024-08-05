NCT 127 finally does full group Walk dance challenge as Taeyong attends 8ECRET INVITATION fan meet amid military service; Watch

NCT 127, the famous K-pop boy group who recently made their highly awaited comeback with their album Walk, hosted their fan meet 8ECRET INVITATION. The fan meet was made extra special by Taeyong’s surprise attendance.

The NCT 127 leader attended the fan meet amid military service and finally did the Walk dance challenge with all the members.

On August 4, 2024, KST, NCT 127 hosted the second day of their fan meet 8ECRET INVITATION at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul, South Korea.

On the day, many fans uploaded snaps and videos from the fan meet with Taeyong, the NCT 127 leader who is currently enlisted in the military pleasantly surprising fans around the world.

During the fan meet, NCT 127 members Mark, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Haechan even looked for Taeyong in the crowd. Taeyong later waved to the crowd and the members, but following the rules, he was not shown in the broadcast.

Watch Taeyong at the NCT 127 8ECRET INVITATION fan meet here:

NCT 127’s Instagram page later shared an adorable story with Taeyong waving. See here:

The highlight of the day came when Taeyong returned back to his NCT 127 leader duties and performed the Walk dance challenge as a full group. It was a monumental moment as with Taeyong, NCT 127 finally did the Walk challenge as a full group for the first time since its release.

Taeyong was smooth and stylish with his dance steps showcasing his leadership skills with NCT 127 members while Taeil joined at the end as he is still recovering from his injury.

Watch NCT 127’s Walk dance challenge with Taeyong here:

Meanwhile, Taeyong enlisted in the South Korean Navy on April 15, 2024, to complete his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier. He not long ago shared several photos and videos with his fellow soldiers having a fun day at the beach. He also performed PSY’s It’s Art at a military event in SOPA and also did aespa’s Armageddon challenge.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 dropped their comeback 6th studio album Walk on July 15, 2024, alongside a fun and fiery music video for the title track of the same name.

