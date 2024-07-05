Taeyong from the K-pop group NCT is booked and busy even during his military enlistment, delivering powerful performances for the crowd. The K-pop artist went back to his high school, SOPA, and sang multiple songs, providing the students with entertainment and memorable times.

NCT's Taeyong performs PSY's It's Art at military event

On July 5, 2024, NCT’s Taeyong attended a military event held at SOPA and gave multiple performances for the audience. He performed a song titled It’s Art by legendary K-pop artist PSY.

The audience was thrilled and even joined the artist to sing the popular song. He performed the song along with the NCPT band. Moreover, the artist also performed the B-side track Run Away from his newly released solo album TAP. The rock anthem managed to rile up the audience even further.

Following the event, Taeyong was joined by a few students from the school, and they did the Baggy Jeans challenge by NCT U. Furthermore, the artist also participated in the Armageddon challenge by aespa. The artist also took to his TikTok account to upload a video of him performing a rap on stage while two dancers were B-boying. Lastly, he took pictures with the students and concluded the day.

Advertisement

More about NCT's Taeyong

Taeyong made his debut as a K-pop idol with NCT and subsequently became a permanent member of NCT 127 alongside Jaehyun, Yuta, Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Haechan. The artist released his first solo album, SHALALA, back in 2023.

The idol’s second solo album, TAP, was released on February 26, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The concept is related to showcasing an alternate ego that Taeyong possesses that no one has seen before. Moreover, he held his first solo concert called TY TRACK at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

ALSO READ: Lim Young Woong set to make acting debut with short film titled In October releasing on July 6