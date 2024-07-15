NCT 127 brings power, fun and fire in blazing music video for hip-hop lead track Walk; Watch

NCT 127, the worldwide famous K-pop boy group who have created many hit hip-hop tracks has returned with another big banger for their comeback sixth album Walk.

On July 15, 2024, NCT 127 unveiled a fiery hot music video for the lead hip-hop track Walk from their comeback album of the same name.

NCT 127 says they just 'Walk how I feel like' in fiery music video for lead track

On July 15, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), NCT 127 unveiled a fiery hot and fun music video for the hip-hop lead track Walk. NCT 127 has brought its unique hip-hp style and image back with this highly anticipated comeback.

Walk is an addictive groovy hip-hop track that gorgeously amalgamates heavy base drums, retro guitar strings, and synth sounds to give a 2000s vibe. The music video brings back the fun-based style of NCT 127 music videos. With captivating and strong choreography NCT 127 members undoubtedly bring the heat in the best way in the Walk music video.

Watch NCT 127’s Walk music video here:

Meanwhile, the lyrics of Walk are groovy and make you move the minute they land on your ears. The hip-hop tracks talk about walking one’s own path with confidence and without paying heed to others’ opinions and walking however they feel like with style.

Walk is a depiction of NCT 127’s undying determination to take on the future with utter confidence, walking the path they chose and emerging triumphant no matter the obstacles.

Meanwhile, Walk is NCT 127’s sixth full studio album and marks the group’s comeback seven months after Fact Check.

Know more about NCT 127

NCT 127 is a K-pop boy group and the first sub-unit of the worldwide famous group NCT. NCT 127 consists of ten members namely leader Taeyong, Mark, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, and Haechan. NCT 127 is known for its experimental hip-hop music, rap, and breathtaking choreographies.

NCT 127 marked its debut with the release of its first EP NCT #127 on July 7, 2016. They spear shot into popularity with their hit track Cherry Bomb.

Most recently, they dropped a digital single titled Colors on May 23, 2024.

