NCT's Taeyong shares training and music goals in new update; displays close-knit relationship with fellow soldiers

NCT’s Taeyong who enlisted in the military earlier this year has shared a new update from the military. The NCT leader laid down his training and music goals in a new Weverse post. He also displayed his close-knit relationship with fellow military men in Instagram and TikTok updates while having a fun beach day with all of them.

On June 23, 2024, Taeyong of NCT came on Weverse (a platform for idols and fans interactions) and wrote a new post laying down his training and music goals for the year. In the post, Taeyong shared that intends to achieve 67 weight this year and a running target of 300km. He also added his music goals, saying he plans to write and compose 5 songs. He also added what he has accomplished to date.

See NCT's Taeyong’s Weverse post here:

In another update, Taeyong displayed his tight-knit bond with fellow military men by sharing about his fun beach day with them. He shared a lot of snippets from his beach day when his fellow soldiers were having fun with him. The NCT leader captioned his post by playing a twist on his group’s name, ‘NCPT’.

See Taeyong’s new Instagram update of his fun beach day with fellow military men here:

Moreover, Taeyong also shot a fun TikTok with his fellow soldiers during his beach day off. In the video, they are all making funny poses as they are working out in the middle of the beach.

Watch NCT’s Taeyong’s new TikTok update here:

Know Taeyong

Taeyong is the charming leader and member of NCT and NCT 127. He enlisted in the South Korean Navy on April 15, 2024, as an active duty soldier.

Prior to his military enlistment, Taeyong dropped his second mini album TAP on February 26, 2024, alongside a popping music video for the lead track of the same name. On February 24 and 25, Taeyong also hosted his first solo concert TY TRACK.

Meanwhile, Taeyong marked his official solo debut with his first mini album SHALALA on June 5, 2023.

