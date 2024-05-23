The K-pop group NCT 127 which is a subunit of SM Entertainment’s biggest boy band NCT, will be releasing new music soon, according to reports. In the third quarter of 2024, the group is gearing up to release their much-anticipated studio album.

NCT 127 to release 6th full album in the 3rd quarter of 2024

On May 23, 2024, a South Korean media publication has reported that NCT 127 will be making a comeback. This time around the group will release a full album which marks their 6th record. Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the management is planning to release the group’s album around the third quarter of 2024. However, the group's leader Taeyong will not be participating in the comeback as he is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service.

Earlier, SM Entertainment had released an elaborate list of comebacks scheduled for the remaining quarters of 2024. Apart from NCT 127, several artists will be making their solo debut among which EXO’s Chanyeol, Red Velvet’s Irene, and NCT’s Jaehyun have been allegedly preparing their respective albums. Furthermore, SNSD’s Taeyeon and SHINee’s Key will also be making their comebacks with new solo albums. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, NCT 127 has released the Japanese single titled Colors on all music platforms commemorating their 6th Japanese debut anniversary. The group had previously performed the song live at NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY: JAPAN - THE LINK in 2022. Requests from fans all over the world started to flood in for the song’s official release after the performance.

Watch Fact Check MV by NCT 127

More about NCT 127's activities

NCT 127 was formed by SM Entertainment in 2016 and made their official debut with the mini-album NCT #127. The members of the group include Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Johnny. However, in the initial line-up, Winwin was also part of the group before permanently shifting to the Chinese sub-unit WayV. Some of the most popular songs of the group are Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker and more.

Advertisement

The group released their fifth studio album titled Fact Check alongside the music video for the title track of the same name in 2023. They also went on their third world tour in the same year named Neo City – The Unity and performed across many cities in Asia. Furthermore, a documentary series titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys was also released in 2023 which is available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum cozy up in UNSEEN PICS as flight attendants for upcoming movie Wonderland