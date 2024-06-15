14 times Ananya Panday turned heads with her monotone dressing style

Ananya Panday is a star who not only shines on the screen but also dazzles with her fashion choices off screen. If there is one thing she is known for, it is her love for matching sets and coordinated outfits.

From the glitz of the red carpet to her off-duty looks, Panday effortlessly brings her own unique style to everything she wears. She knows how to turn every outfit into a fashion statement that is both chic and relatable to her fans. The actor is not just a trendsetter, she is also a fashion inspiration for anyone looking to add the sophistication to their sartorial arsenal.

A maximalist's dream

Seems like the Chanel top with noodle straps and matching flared pants was not enough, Panday added the final touch of flair with identical bag. The way she manages to rock the big, bold florals from head to toe cannot be imitated by the faint-hearted.

Beaded and beautiful

Wearing a customized design by Bollywood's beloved Manish Malhotra, she stunned in a beaded co-ord set that seems perfect for special occasions under starry skies. Imagine arriving at your best friend's cocktail party in that outfit?

All that glitters!

Back in March, Ananya Panday was awarded Most Stylish Performer of the Year in the Female category for her last release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Pinkvilla. Arriving in her stylish manner, she wore a sequin-embellished turquoise green David Koma number. The outfit features a leg-baring slit and floor-grazing hem all while managing to exude elegance without looking sultry or over-the-top.

Fiery in red

A structured bustier and plissé skirt by Amit Aggarwal is truly one for the books. See how much that little choker contributes to the overall appeal of the garment?

Neon or never

Another day, another monochromatic outfit! Break the monotony by adding a pop of color to your going-out wardrobe just like she does with this fluorescent bustier and flared pants by Alex Perry.

Picture-perfect in pink

Even while prancing around for film promotions, Panday does not forget to carry her love for matching sets. The actor was spotted wearing fuchsia separates by a greek fashion brand, Milkwhite.

A denim love story

Denim-on-denim outfit combinations are a solid investment, offering endless possibilities and guaranteed sartorial success. Channeling chic street style vibes, Panday used the fail-proof jean on jean formula to elevate her fashion game. She paired a lightweight cotton denim bralette with pants of the same hue featuring an exaggerated open slit along the side hem. She rounded off her look with chunky sneakers.

Be all business

Want to master the art of power dressing while still being your cute self? Browse through Ananya’s repertoire! Remember, a sleek suit will forever stay in style.

Wana be a baller?

This look deserves a special mention; consisting of a lime green knitted crop top and mini skirt by Parisian brand Elleme, Panday brings tenniscore alive.

Basic but never boring

Who says one has to wear color to make a statement? Ananya Panday certainly does not. Donning a cream Orseund Iris set, she pairs a bralette with pants in the same hue, effortlessly proving that even downtime can be stylish.

Power dress like a pro

Seen here in a tan pantsuit from the shelves of a label called Studio Amelia, Panday shows us how to flirt with formals. Close the buttons and you are fashionably ready for work.

Think pink!

A clear winner from Panday again! Dressed in a fuchsia co-ord set by Prabal Gurung, her look features a corset-inspired crop top and high-waisted bootleg trousers.

Denim on denim

See how easy it is to pair denims together and create a winning look? This time, she adds the magic of layering. Her button-down white denim pants were teamed with a matching denim bralette and denim jacket, all by Alice McCall.

Wear your blues

Ananya Panday’s look puts comfort at the forefront, yet ensures it is cute and makes a statement. The delicate cutouts update her everyday look, giving it a strikingly feminine update.

Oh, and every it-girl must focus on her heels!

Which is your favorite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

