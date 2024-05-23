Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean movie that will be released soon. The lead actors of the film, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum, take up the roles of each other’s love interest. A picture of both actors has been released by the production team, creating further excitement for the project.

Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum pose for a picture together

On May 23, 2024, the production behind the upcoming movie Wonderland, Acemaker Movieworks, released an unseen photo of Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum. Both actors pose together in close proximity as they pose with the heartiest smiles. Through the picture itself, the chemistry between both can be seen as they play the lead couple, Jeong In and Tae Ju, in the movie. Moreover, the two are dressed in flight attendant uniforms which gives away a key element of the plotline.

Previously, the main trailer of the movie was released which showcases a snippet of how the story will unfold. A made-up world is created where people get the opportunity to connect with their loved ones whom they have lost along the way. An AI technology helps to build a realistic bubble and a company sells its technology to its selective customers. However, soon the world starts to collapse when different stimulations get tangled and become unstable. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about the upcoming movie Wonderland

The cast ensemble of the show is led by Park Bo Gum as Tae Ju, who falls into a vegetative state following an unfortunate incident. Bae Suzy as Jeong In is the female lead who serves as Tae Ju’s romantic interest and creates a fake version of him to spend time together. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner, who also looks after the stimulated world.

Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. Directed and written by Kim Tae Yong, the movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.

Watch Wonderland trailer

ALSO READ: TREASURE dominates the cityscape in electrifying music video teaser for KING KONG