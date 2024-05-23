Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum cozy up in UNSEEN PICS as flight attendants for upcoming movie Wonderland
The production team of the upcoming movie Wonderland releases throwback photos of the lead actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum. Read to know more.
-
Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum pose for a picture together
-
More about the upcoming movie Wonderland
Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean movie that will be released soon. The lead actors of the film, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum, take up the roles of each other’s love interest. A picture of both actors has been released by the production team, creating further excitement for the project.
Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum pose for a picture together
On May 23, 2024, the production behind the upcoming movie Wonderland, Acemaker Movieworks, released an unseen photo of Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum. Both actors pose together in close proximity as they pose with the heartiest smiles. Through the picture itself, the chemistry between both can be seen as they play the lead couple, Jeong In and Tae Ju, in the movie. Moreover, the two are dressed in flight attendant uniforms which gives away a key element of the plotline.
Previously, the main trailer of the movie was released which showcases a snippet of how the story will unfold. A made-up world is created where people get the opportunity to connect with their loved ones whom they have lost along the way. An AI technology helps to build a realistic bubble and a company sells its technology to its selective customers. However, soon the world starts to collapse when different stimulations get tangled and become unstable.
More about the upcoming movie Wonderland
The cast ensemble of the show is led by Park Bo Gum as Tae Ju, who falls into a vegetative state following an unfortunate incident. Bae Suzy as Jeong In is the female lead who serves as Tae Ju’s romantic interest and creates a fake version of him to spend time together. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner, who also looks after the stimulated world.
Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. Directed and written by Kim Tae Yong, the movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.
Watch Wonderland trailer
ALSO READ: TREASURE dominates the cityscape in electrifying music video teaser for KING KONG