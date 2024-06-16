‘I Think It’s F**king..’: Draymond Green Speaks Out on Klay Thompson Unfollowing the Warriors

Klay Thompson, the esteemed guard for the Golden State Warriors, has ignited commotion online by unfollowing the team and purging most of his posts related to the organization.

Warriors fans were disheartened by this move considering Thompson's celebrated reputation within the franchise, and his four championship triumphs alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Green, who recently delved into analysis and podcasting, quickly offered his take on the unfolding.

During a live episode of The Draymond Green Show, following the NBA Finals Game 4, Green shared his surprise and amusement over Thompson's action as reported by The Volume.

Green's response was, "I had no idea that happened. I think it's f**king hilarious. Just so ya'll know, I laughed. I logged on here, and Jackson is like, 'What about Klay?' I'm like, 'What?' Like what happened? He's like 'he unfollowed the Warriors.' I think that's comical. I know you all want somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. It ain't ever going to be that. That's hilarious.”

Thompson and Green have shared a performed bond over Green's 12-year career at the NBA, alongside Steph Curry, with six NBA Finals appearances since the 2015 season, and four victories.

Despite Green having had previous altercations with fellow teammates, like guard Jordan Poole, some can't help but question the appeal of playing for the Warriors. Nevertheless, their legacy remains strong being among the most accomplished teams of the century.

However, one may perceive this as an indication that Thompson's tenure with Green and the Warriors might be nearing its end, which may allow him to serve as a seasoned leader for a competitor such as the Orlando Magic.

Klay Thompson's possible departure signals end of an era for the Warriors

Moving forward, the Golden State Warriors might see the end of an era as the NBA Finals approaches its climax, and preparations for the off-season take shape.

Speculations have been rife and thoroughly reported suggesting the possible departure of Klay Thompson from the Bay Area. Thompson had a decorated 13-year tenure with the Warriors, marked by six NBA Finals visits, five All-Star statuses, and bagging four championship rings.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Thompson might sign a lucrative three-year deal worth approximately $82 million with the Orlando Magic. The Magic team had a commendable run in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exhaustive seven-game series.

The Golden State Warriors might opt for fiscal prudence this off-season, potentially marking the end of the 'Splash Brothers' era with Thompson becoming a free agent. While the Warriors have the liberty to retain him, it may lead to a financial burden and limit their flexibility.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic made a noteworthy stride this season with an impressive albeit compact playoff performance. The team, having ample cap room and a dire need for sharpshooters, could prove to be a fine fit for the 34-year-old Thompson renowned as an outstanding shooter.

As an early sign of transitioning, head coach Steve Kerr had already experimented with replacing Thompson in the starting lineup with rookie Bandin Podziemski for some games last year. It indicated Podziemski's readiness to take on a significant role alongside Stephen Curry in the sophomore season.

