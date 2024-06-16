2 Fights UFC Considered Before Approaching Alex Pereira to Replace Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 302

The UFC 303 card has shaken up after Dana White confirmed the rumor about the cancelation of the anticipated main event fight between former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor and number sixth ranked UFC lightweight contender and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

After the long suspense and the internet chatter came to an end, White revealed Conor McGregor had pulled out of the main event match as he injured himself during his training camp for his return fight.

The true challenge for Dana White and the company was to rebuild the card and to add a match that could at least do some damage control for Conor McGregor pulling out from the sold-out UFC 303 pay-per-view.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the offer to replace Conor McGregor and Micheal Chandler as the new main event for UFC 302 pay-per-view. Poatan will defend his championship for the second time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

An insider report by Ariel Helwani earlier suggested before reaching out to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a championship fight, UFC had some other fights in mind. The report indicates a bout between recently crowned UFC BMF champion Max Holloway and Michael Chandler was in talks. Besides Alex Pereira, UFC reached out to the UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, too.

When will Conor McGregor return?

Conor McGregor is out of the UFC 303 main event due to an injury he sustained during the fight camp for his returning fight. A positive update about Conor McGregor’s injury is that the injury is not that severe, and Mystic Mac will be cleared soon to compete.

Recently, Ariel Helwani has provided an update regarding Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler getting rescheduled for later this year.

Ariel Helwani revealed on Twitter X, responding to fan questions about Notorious’s return, “They don’t want the Sphere (UFC 306). Perth (UFC 305) makes no sense, neither does Utah (UFC 307). So they’ll have to either create a new PPV date or really push it, which both camps desperately don’t want."

Even Conor McGregor himself has finally broken the silence for the first time since pulling himself out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Conor McGregor posted a long post on his official social media accounts, where he revealed he sustained an injury just before the UFC 303 press conference, which requires more time to recover.

He doesn’t want to come back, not hundred percent. He wants to be back at his best for his fans and his opponent.

Conor McGregor tweeted, “ Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me."

He continued, “The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponents deserve me at my best for this fight, and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support. I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back.”

UFC 303 will take place as per schedule with a new updated card, and in the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his champion strap against Jiří Procházka in a rematch.

The fight is definitely going to be an intense battle. Fight fans will definitely have to wait a little longer to witness Conor McGregor's return.

