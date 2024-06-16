Naomi Watts And Husband Billy Crudup Celebrate Wedding Anniversary By Tying The Knot Again In Mexico; See Here

Looks like Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are officially hitched for the second time. On June 8th, Saturday, the Feud actress and The Morning Show star, both 55, tied the knot in Mexico City although they wed in June last year in the NYC courthouse.

Watts’ brother, a popular photographer Ben Watts, shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a video from Naomi where she is wearing a white dress and holding white flowers in her hands, filming herself in the elevator. Crudup was standing behind her dressed in the formal black suit. Also in attendance were Naomi’s 15-year-old son Kai, and her niece Ruby, who acted as bridesmaids dressed in strapless nude dresses. Completing the happy crowd were Naomi’s 16-year-old son Sasha, and what was believed to be Crudup’s son William Parker 20. The family smiled and waved at the camera as the elevator doors closed, an event filmed by Ben.

"Off they go Naomi x Billy x family #benwatts #scrapbooking," he wrote alongside the video, which was soundtracked by Frank Sinatra's song, "Love and Marriage."

Ben also shared other details of the special event on his Instagram Stories during the same night. He was half-naked in what looked like bathing shorts alongside his half-sister, who was dressed casually for a daytime event; the caption of the photo read, “Getting ready for tonight,” and Naomi Watts was tagged in it.

That was followed by another video where Ruby, Ben Watts’ daughter, was seen dressing up in what seemed to be a hotel room. For the second video, Ben penned, “Ruby’s getting ready to be a bridesmaid.”

The same video recording of the group in the lift with the message “Almost time @naomiwatts” The video features Frank Sinatra singing “Love and Marriage” with the following lyrics “Love and marriage/Love and marriage/Go together like a horse and carriage”.

Advertisement

In the next clip, there was an impressive hall with armless chairs and people, including Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and what was Nicole Kidman, dressed in black tie outfits. "Let the ceremony begin," Ben writes beneath the video of people waiting patiently for the start of the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Blackout Twitter Review: Planning to watch Vikrant Massey starrer comedy thriller? Read what netizens are saying

The last Insta­stories video Ben Watts made swivelled over the guests at the back of him, what appeared to be Nicole Kidman, 56, clad in a shimmering silver dinner top for the occasion.

He then took a video as he was in the venue, which he captioned, “Ceremony about to start in this fantastic location... mums a bit emotional understandably.” In the clip, Naomi’s mother, Myfanwy Edwards Roberts, could be seen with tears welled up in her eyes and seated next to him.

Before that, in the morning, Ben posted on IG stories what looked like a welcome party before the ceremony. Besides the crowd, during which Naomi was wearing a beautiful yellow dress with a floral pattern and relief, Billy Crudup, Sasha, Justin Theroux, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, the photographer managed to photograph an amazing fragment of the speech that Naomi gave to the guests and standing with her husband.

Advertisement

"This is a reminder of what life's about. The affirmation of love being one of the simplest things, but the most important," Naomi said as she held Crudup's hand while he beamed at her.

Inside Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's wedding: A peek behind the scenes

Ben Watts expressed his joy concerning the wedding through his Instagram profile, writing, "I’m making a video ……but tomorrow I’m taking pictures. Family x friends and lotsa fun @naomiwatts x Billy in Mexico City #wedding #benwatts #scrapbooking #familyandfriends."

The festivities Naomi also celebrated several Instagram Stories, including the snapshot of Crudup, which was posted by Naomi’s stylist and a photo with DJ Prince01.

Not surprisingly, the planners themselves shared glimpses of the event; specifically, wedding and event planner Billy Folchetti posted a shot of the ceremony venue that appeared in Ben’s Insta Stories: “ "Ceremony Vibe. #thatsluxe #mexicocity," though all that could be seen were the chairs and lights set up for the nuptial and no guests. To this also, Folchetti added a B&W photo of guests dining by the table with the caption “Dinner is served,” and with Mexico City as the location. At a closer glance, he then shared videos of a disco ball and DJ Prince01 on the turntables with the latter The DJ was tagged in both posts.

Advertisement

Neither, Preston, or Naomi Watts’ publicist, nor UTA, the talent agency for Billy Crudup, returned this writer’s immediate request for comment to PEOPLE.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's journey from secret couple to newlyweds

It was on June 10, 2023, when Naomi Watts revealed her engagement to Billy Crudup through the social media site Instagram, with the announcement coming a day after the duo was caught in wedding hues which were photographed by Page Six. In the snapshot she took several years ago, Watts and Crudup can be seen smiling in front of a Manhattan courthouse. Watts looked stunning in her white floral lace wedding dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers, whereas Crudup looked sharp in his black tuxedo with a hint of a naval suit with no tie. Again, the copy read their intent more clearly: “Hitched!,” Watts wrote in the caption.

For instance, in an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark on January 16, 2024, Watts recounted how they organized a small wedding, “Inothing was planned because we wanted to keep it low-key.”, she said, “I even got my flowers from the bodega at the corner.”

When it comes to their relationship, Watts stated, “It is never too late, isn’t it?” Watts also stated that she was very lucky to experience love in life. “ "We found each other later than… yeah, late in life,” she stated before adding that it is a special thing for her and Billy to be together and expressed gratitude for the show’s kindness about the issue.

Advertisement

He bought an engagement ring for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup engaged in April 2023 when Watts was photographed strolling in New York City hand with a diamond ring. She further wore the ring in an episode at Today where she jokingly avoids questions concerning the ring. When Kotb turned her attention to the ring and when she said on air, “"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Watts simply grinned and said in jest, “Oh, the brain fog!”

To get the newest information and headlines regarding stars and other topics, subscribe to PEOPLE’s daily newsletter. Crudup and Watts met while working on Netflix’s Gypsy shooting in the same year 2016. In July 2017, accordingly, a source said that they are together as an official couple to PEOPLE, but they remained very secretive about their love affairs up to May 2022. The couple attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards event in February 2022 for the first time as a couple wearing red carpet outfits.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande's The Boy Is Mine Music Video Features Cameos From Brandy And Monica; WATCH