Biggest Family In The World': Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Success Of Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying the success of her Hot Girl Summer Tour and is a whirlwind of accomplishments and sold-out gigs. With the release of her much-awaited album MEGAN imminent, Megan paused to consider her career to date and to thank her dedicated team and her loyal fans, who she lovingly refers to as the Hotties.

Megan Thee Stallion embraces The Hot Girls: A heartfelt tribute to her dancers

Megan, who affectionately refers to her dancers as the hot girls, poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, June 12. She acknowledged the hard work and devotion of her dancers.

She wrote, “1. I appreciate and love how hard my dancers (thee hot girls) go every show! I know our bodies are aching but they never complain and still pop out and have a blast lol ! Love yall,”.



The bond between Megan and her team, particularly with GloRilla, her sister 4L, was also a focal point of her reflection.“2. I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of m,.” she expressed, showcasing the camaraderie that fuels her success.



The tour has been a whirlwind of emotions for Megan, who couldn't contain her excitement about her team's personal milestones. She joyously announced, “3. @frenchie4oe HAD KIDS YALL ! My son is a DADDY.”



But perhaps the most significant source of Megan's joy and motivation is her legion of fans, whose unwavering support propels her forward. “4. Hotties , yall keep me so motivated and happy you just don’t even know! I look out in the crowd and see yalls signs and I burst out laughing keep the signs coming 5. THEE FLOWERS I LOVE THE FLOWERS! Thee hotties make me feel like I have the biggest family in the world and I’m grateful,” she exclaimed.



Megan couldn't help but take a lighthearted shot at those who questioned her capacity to sell out arenas at this point in her career, Megan couldn't resist a playful jab, asserting her status as an arena artist with a cheeky teehee. She proudly proclaimed, "Ima pop my s–t for a second lol but people questioned if I was an arena artist anddd I mean teehee."



Megan is still appreciative of everyone who has helped make the tour a success, even as it continues to get praise and sell-out venues. She promised more amazing experiences to come while expressing her love and gratitude. "I have more people to thank and more moments to make but I LOVE EVERYONE who has been making this tour amazing so far! Thank you," she said, reflecting on the journey that has led her to this point

GloRilla's Gratitude: A special message to Meg on their tour journey

The tour's opener, GloRilla, took part in the festivities and expressed her appreciation for the chance to travel with Megan. "luv you 4L Meg I’m so glad I got to do dis tour with you I wouldn’t have had it no other way," she wrote, eagerly anticipating the crowd's reaction to their music.



More proof of Megan's relentless growth in the music industry comes from her collaboration with GloRilla, Wanna Be, which shot to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Megan is releasing her album MEGAN on June 28. In the meantime, she is preparing for her rebirth project with singles like Hiss, Boa, and Cobra, all of which have a serpentine theme.



As Megan Thee Stallion's star continues to ascend, one thing remains certain: she's not just an artist; she's the matriarch of the biggest family in the world, united by a shared love for music, empowerment, and unapologetic self-expression.

