SEVENTEEN's The8 hints at limited participation in performance at Weverse Con, citing discomfort with feet

SEVENTEEN's The8 has candidly shared his current health concern ahead of the upcoming Weverse Concert, hinting at limited participation in the choreography due to discomfort with his feet.

Despite this, he expresses anticipation for the event and reassures fans of his dedication to performing, promising a memorable stage appearance for CARATs.

SEVENTEEN’s The8 gives fans health update ahead of performance

On June 15, SEVENTEEN's The8 revealed a personal update regarding his upcoming participation in the Weverse Concert, citing discomfort with his feet. Addressing CARATs directly on Weverse, The8 expressed his concerns and preemptively shared that he may only be able to join in select choreographies during the performance.

"CARATs, my feet are a bit uncomfortable these days, so I wanted to tell you in advance because I think I'll only participate in some of the choreography for Weverse Concert," The8 wrote, showing consideration for fans who eagerly anticipate his performances. Despite his discomfort, he conveyed his excitement about meeting CARATs on stage, assuring them of his determination to still deliver a memorable performance.

Take a look at The8’s post here;

Fans responded with understanding and supportive messages, sending their well-wishes for The8's recovery and expressing anticipation for the concert.

