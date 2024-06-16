Shaquille O'Neal Buys Tesla Cyberbeast From Effortless Motors After LeBron James Rips Dealership for Fake Marketing

Shaquille O’Neal finally made his Tesla Cybertruck purchase after admitting his fondness for the futuristic vehicle.

The dealership, Futuristic Motors, as well as Shaq himself went on to celebrate the latest purchase. However, the hefty shopping came at a time when the car dealership was already facing social media backlash for putting out a misleading marketing antic.

The Riverside, California-based car hub posted an Instagram story where they falsely claimed that Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James got a blue Bugatti for himself, and they are about to deliver him.

However, this decision came shortly after an entertaining episode where Shaquille O'Neal humorously attempted to trade cars with his podcast guest, YouTuber Funny Marco, highlighting his admiration for Tesla vehicles.

Also Read: Where Is Game 5 of NBA Finals Being Played? Explore Everything About Celtics-Mavericks Next Clash

LeBron James trashed Effortless Motors for fake marketing antics

LeBron James got caught up in a social media mess when a car dealership in Riverside claimed he bought a Bugatti from them.

However, LeBron quickly shut down the rumors on Instagram, calling out the dealership for lying and trying to get attention. This led to a lot of fans criticizing the dealership for using LeBron's name to make themselves look good.

The dealership's owner later admitted that the post was a planned marketing move that got a lot more attention than they expected. He said there was no connection between them and LeBron, and the car in the post wasn't his.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Caitlin Clark Going to the Olympics? Exploring Viral Claim on Her USA Basketball Inclusion