NCT DREAM enters a whimsical dimension in When I'm With You music video from studio album DREAMSCAPE; watch

NCT DREAM releases music video for title track When I'm With You music video from studio album DREAMSCAPE. Watch Now!

By Hrishita Das
Published on Nov 11, 2024  |  02:33 PM IST |  14.5K
NCT Dream: courtesy of SM Entertainment
NCT Dream: courtesy of SM Entertainment

NCT DREAM made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled DREAMSCAPE. The music video for the title track When I’m With You has been released, where the group transports to a different world where all things are magic and fantasy. The group is currently holding their third world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAMSCAPE, where they will be performing the new album. 

Watch When I’m With You music video


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles