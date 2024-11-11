NCT DREAM enters a whimsical dimension in When I'm With You music video from studio album DREAMSCAPE; watch
NCT DREAM made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled DREAMSCAPE. The music video for the title track When I’m With You has been released, where the group transports to a different world where all things are magic and fantasy. The group is currently holding their third world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAMSCAPE, where they will be performing the new album.
Watch When I’m With You music video