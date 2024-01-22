Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more pose together ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Anticipation and enthusiasm are running high within the entertainment industry as the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolds today in Ayodhya. In the past few days, numerous celebrities have been captured at the airport, journeying to partake in this prestigious event. Among them, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, who jetted off from Mumbai this morning posed together for a striking portrait.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal come together for a picture ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

On Monday, January 22, just hours before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Mandir on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, a constellation of Bollywood celebrities, invited to witness the event, gathered for a breathtaking picture.

In a snapshot shared by ANI, the stars stood united, radiating smiles against the backdrop of an aircraft. Madhuri Dixit, adorned in a yellow saree with a draped shawl, stood gracefully with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Ayushmann Khurrana stood alongside them.

The charming couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, graced the scene; Ranbir in a white dhoti kurta and Alia exuding elegance in a turquoise saree. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, showcasing their traditional attire, stood beside them. Directors Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani also joined this illustrious gathering, creating a truly picturesque moment.

Have a look!

Celebrities in attendance at Ram Mandir consecration

A multitude of high-profile personalities and dignitaries are anticipated to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir today, an event graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, has already arrived in Ayodhya. The likes of Jackie Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar, and several others were also spotted at the airport recently.

Noteworthy figures such as Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai, and Om Raut, among others, are already at the venue, and many more are expected to grace the ceremony with their presence.

The entire city of Ayodhya has been adorned with diyas and flowers in celebration of this special occasion. Festivities have been underway for the past week, featuring laser shows and musical performances, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere in honor of the historic event.

