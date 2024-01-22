Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor don their ethnic best, head to Ayodhya with Rohit Shetty for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Today marks a historic day as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to take place at the Shri Ram Mandir on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. This long-awaited event has drawn much anticipation, and the celebrations are expected to be grand, with the presence of various high-profile personalities and dignitaries. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry have already departed for the ceremony. Notably, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the airport donned in ethnic attires, accompanied by Rohit Shetty, as they prepared to leave for this prestigious occasion.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leave for Ayodhya with Rohit Shetty to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

In the early hours of Monday, January 22, the charming couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport, all set to depart for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for the day. Both opted for stunning ethnic attires for the occasion.

Ranbir chose a white dhoti-kurta paired with a cream-colored shawl and brown slippers. Alia looked elegant in a turquoise saree paired with a blue shawl and heels. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in a bun, complementing the look with statement earrings and leaving her neck bare.

Upon arriving, they met filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a gray jacket. The trio posed for the paparazzi together, bidding them farewell before proceeding inside the building.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Previously, viral images circulated on the internet showcasing Alia and Ranbir as they received the invitation card for the ceremony. In the snapshots, they were accompanied by Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh of RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain.

Guestlist for consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Numerous distinguished personalities are expected to grace Ayodhya today for the momentous occasion, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The guest list extends to luminaries from the entertainment industry who have been cordially invited.

Earlier today at the Mumbai airport, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted in resplendent traditional ensembles as they embarked on their journey to Ayodhya. Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, also made his way to the event. Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, radiated elegance in traditional Indian attire at the airport. Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, and Sachin Tendulkar were among the notable personalities departing for the ceremony today.

Yesterday, the airport was alive with the departure of numerous celebrities heading to the historic event. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who recently tied the knot, headed for the consecration. Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi, Subhash Ghai, and Om Raut, were all seen preparing to jet off.

It's reported that Virat Kohli has also reached Ayodhya. More celebrities are expected to grace the occasion which include actors such as Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prabhas, and Yash. Esteemed directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani are also expected to be part of the grandeur. The gathering promises to be even more star-studded with the presence of figures like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty.

Adding to the charm, actress and politician Hema Malini will be witnessing the Pran Pratishtha. Earlier in the week, she showcased her devotion by performing a dance drama based on the Ramayana in Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt impresses fans with saree look; jokes about being born on ‘lights, camera, action’ at Riyadh event