90s Bollywood actresses who redefined cinema with their craft

Bollywood has been home to some of the finest actresses around the globe. Over the years several talented women join showbiz and redefine cinema with their lens and the kind of work they do. 90s Bollywood actresses were especially one of the trailblazers of all time. It was specifically that time when the beauty and talent of leading ladies peaked in Hindi cinema and today we are looking back at them only.

15 best 90s Bollywood actresses that ruled the audiences’ hearts

1. Madhuri Dixit

Dixit was the epitome of grace and elegance and mesmerized audiences with her expressive eyes and jaw-dropping dance moves. Her portrayal of characters ranging from the vivacious Pooja in Dil Toh Pagal Hai to the vulnerable Paro in Parinda made her a celebrated figure across Indian households.

2. Karisma Kapoor

This Raja Hindustani actress with her bubbly charm and unmatchable acting skills redefined the image of a quintessential Bollywood heroine. From her spirited performances to her effortless style, she personified the spirit of the 90s with finesse. We recommend you add her movies Fiza and Raja Babu to your watchlist.

Tandon who continues to entertain us had an infectious energy and arresting screen presence. Over the years, Raveena carved a niche for herself in the hearts of millions who loved her across generations and globally. Her powerful performances in films like Dilwale and Mohra were standing proof of how good Raveena was at her craft.

4. Juhi Chawla

This girl-next-door with a million-dollar smile lit up the screen every time she performed in a movie. Whether portraying a bubbly Madhu in Ishq to playing a strong-willed woman in multiple movies, Juhi has left an ever-lasting impression with her versatility and acting.

5. Kajol

Kajol is the queen of hearts who captured the imagination of audiences with her raw emotion and carefree performances. Her iconic roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are still cinephiles’ favorites.

6. Manisha Koirala

With her ethereal beauty and understated elegance, Manisha was known for bringing depth and sensitivity to her characters. She played several complex roles in films like Bombay and Khamoshi and that gave her due with roaring critical acclaim and adoration from fans. She recently forayed back into showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

7. Preity Zinta

She was the dimpled beauty with a fiery spirit. With her several outstanding performances and infectious energy, Preity charmed her way into the hearts of audiences. Her memorable performances in films like Dil Se and Soldier made her a household name and despite doing many movies lately, she remains super relevant.

8. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila was the epitome of versatility. Over the course of her quite long career, she impressed audiences with her innate ability to effortlessly slip into diverse roles and ace them like a pro. From the sultry seductress in Rangeela to the vulnerable protagonist in Satya, Matondkar was indeed on of the best 90s Bollywood actresses.

9. Tabu

This powerhouse performer commanded attention with every role she played. Tabu’s performances in films like Maachis and Virasat are still remembered after years. Interestingly not just 90s, Tabu continues to be one of the finest stars to date.

10. Sonali Bendre

She was the ethereal beauty who made literally everyone her fan. That girl-next-door vibe of Sonali made her suitable for so many movies of the 90s. For eg, her portrayal of a strong, independent woman in films like Sarfarosh and the bride-every-man-desires role in Hum Saath-Saath Hain stood out largely.

11. Pooja Bhatt

With her unconventional beauty and fearless performances, Pooja indeed blazed a trail in the 90s with her bold choices. In movies like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Zakhm, she earned her respect and admiration for acting whereas her magazine covers made Bhatt one of the changemaker faces of Hindi cinema.

12. Mahima Chaudhary

With her girl-next-door charm and earnest performances, Mahima earned herself a lasting impact on the audiences. Her breakout role in Pardes shot her to overnight stardom and ever since there was no looking back for her.

13. Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta who was once the most sought-after actress of the 90s later left showbiz but her impact on cinema never faded away. She starred in movies like Karan Arjun and Baazi and earned both attention and acclaim.

14. Shilpa Shetty

With her sizzling screen presence and oh-so-wow energy, Shilpa ruled the silver screen for several decades. Her memorable roles in films like Baazigar and Dhadkan spoke volumes about her craft. It’s not that this star faded after the 90s, Shilpa still continues to entertain audiences.

15. Gracy Singh

With her innocent charm and soulful performances, Gracy won hearts, especially for her lovable village belle role in Lagaan. She then went on to star in several movies and continued to entertain audiences for many years.

Which of these 90 Bollywood actresses was your favorite or you liked the most?

