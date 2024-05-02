13 best Aditya Roy Kapur movies to binge-watch: Aashiqui 2 to Fitoor

Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut back in 2009 and instantly became the country’s heartthrob. The actor later transformed into an overnight sensation by starring in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 and went on to carve a niche for himself. From romance to drama and action, the man has done it all and more. Today we are revisiting some of Aditya Roy Kapur best movies one must surely watch.

13 Aditya Roy Kapur movies that deserve a place on your watch list:-

1. Action Replayy

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

- IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi

- Release Year: 2010

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In Action Replayy, Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of Bunty, a young man who travels back in time to fix his parents' troubled marriage. His heartwarming portrayal of a son on a mission to save his family makes this sci-fi comedy a great watch.

2. Guzaarish

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

- Movie Genre: Drama

- Release Year: 2010

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In this romantic drama, Aditya Roy Kapur gets in the shoes of Omar Siddiqui who is a loyal friend to Hrithik Roshan's character who seeks euthanasia after a tragic accident that leaves him paralyzed.

3. Aashiqui 2

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

- Director: Mohit Suri

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

- Release Year: 2013

- Where to Watch: Youtube

In this romantic musical, he shines bright as Rahul Jaykar, a troubled musician battling his inner demons. This Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha movie eventually emerged as a timeless classic.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

- Director: Ayan Mukerji

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 2013

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this coming-of-age drama, Kapur portrays Avi, a carefree soul who embarks on a journey of self-discovery alongside his friends. This is one of the best Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor movies to add to your watch list.

5. Daawat-e-Ishq

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Parineeti Chopra

- Director: Habib Faisal

- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release Year: 2014

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aditya Roy Kapur as Tariq Haider in this romantic comedy is a passionate chef caught in a culinary love story with Parineeti Chopra's character.

6. Fitoor

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif

- Director: Abhishek Kapoor

- IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 2016

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations, Aditya plays Noor, a young artist struggling through a complex love triangle. Watch out this Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif movie if you love a little dark cinema.

7. OK Jaanu

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

- Director: Shaad Ali

- IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 2017

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this romantic drama, Aditya Roy Kapur is Adi, a young man dealing with the complexities of modern relationships. His chemistry with Shraddha just adds flavor to OK Jaanu.

8. Kalank

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

- Director: Abhishek Varman

- IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 2019

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry in this epic period drama is a conflicted character torn between love and duty amidst the backdrop of pre-independent India.

9. Malang

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani

- Director: Mohit Suri

- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Romance

- Release Year: 2020

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this action-packed thriller, Aditya Roy Kapur plays the character of Advait Thakur who is a mysterious and vengeful protagonist seeking redemption.

10. Sadak 2

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt

- Director: Mahesh Bhatt

- IMDB Rating: 1.2/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 2020

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In this sequel to the cult classic Sadak, Aditya Roy Kapur gets in the skin of Vishal who is a young man stuck in a dangerous journey seeking justice for his lost love. Despite the mixed reviews, Aditya's earnest performance shines through in Sadak 2.

11. Rashtra Kavach Om

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi

- Director: Kapil Verma

- IMDB Rating: 2.8/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama

- Release Year: 2022

- Where to Watch: Zee 5

In this patriotic action drama, Aditya Roy Kapur shines bright as Om Singh Rathore which is a character set in the spirit of courage and sacrifice for the nation.

12. Gumraah

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

- Director: Vardhan Ketkar

- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

- Release Year: 2023

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this gripping thriller, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role and one must surely watch this one out for its intriguing plot.

13. Ludo

- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan

- Director: Anurag Basu

- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 2020

- Where to Watch: Netflix

In this ensemble dark comedy, Aditya Roy Kapur essays the role of Akash Chauhan who is a charming but flawed character dealing with interconnected stories of love, loss, and redemption.

Even though the 38-year-old hasn’t done many movies in his newly brewing career, whatever Aditya Roy Kapur movies are available are surely worth giving a watch.

