Alia Bhatt was 'extremely hardworking' in Gangubai Kathiawadi says Seema Pahwa; praises actress' work ethic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to unveil the first look of Heeramandi on Thursday. Before the much-anticipated reveal, Seema Pahwa, who collaborated with him in Gangubai Kathiawadi, disclosed that contrary to public perception, she never witnessed him raising his voice at anyone on set. Additionally, she showered praise on Alia Bhatt, the lead actress of the film.

Seema Pahwa showers praise on Alia Bhatt

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Seema Pahwa expressed admiration for Alia Bhatt, who earned a National Film Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Initially cautious about working with a young and successful actress, Seema was pleasantly surprised by Alia's warm and down-to-earth demeanor.

“Alia was a surprise for me. I thought she is a new girl, very successful. You never know how arrogant she could be, how she works. But she is extremely hardworking, very sincere, respects her elders, senior actors. She does it very well. I was very comfortable with her,” she said.

Pahwa, who portrayed the character of brothel owner Sheela mausi in the film, shared her initial apprehensions about taking up the project. She expressed concerns about two aspects during the filming process. Firstly, she had never collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali before and was unsure about his working style and how comfortable he makes actors feel. Secondly, she was uncertain if the audience would accept her in a negative role, given her past comedic roles.

She also reveals being pleasantly surprised when Bhansali approached her for the role. She appreciated the director's hands-off approach, allowing her ample freedom to experiment with her character without interference.

The Bala actress also commented on the filmmaker's reputed temperamental nature on set, revealing that although she had heard stories of him yelling at the crew, she never witnessed it firsthand. She explained that Bhansali is a perfectionist who believes in achieving perfection in his work.

According to her, anyone who shares such a perfectionist mindset might get annoyed if the expected level of perfection is not met. She acknowledged the stories of him getting upset on set, but personally, she feels fortunate as she never experienced or witnessed such instances during her time shooting with him.

About Gangubai Kathiwadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a 2022 drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. Alia Bhatt plays the lead role, supported by Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

The narrative follows Gangubai Kothewali, whose life is documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the ascent of a simple girl from Kathiawad who, in the face of destiny, embraces her circumstances and maneuvers them to her advantage. The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2022, and hit theaters on February 25, 2022.

