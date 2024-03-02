Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy park outing with Raha; Ayan Mukerji joins

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have unquestionably become the talk of the town, drawing attention with its opulence and star-studded attendees. Bollywood's elite, alongside international sensations and celebrities, adorned the occasion, ensuring its status as an unforgettable affair. Among the notable guests were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who attended the celebrations accompanied by their daughter, Raha. Recently, the couple was spotted relishing a serene park outing together, joined by their close friend Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji enjoy park time with Raha

A delightful snapshot making rounds on social media captures Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji indulging in a serene park outing with baby Raha in Jamnagar. Alia exudes elegance in a flowing blue and red dress, while Ranbir rocks a vibrant red shirt paired with comfortable shorts and a cap. Ayan keeps it casual yet stylish in white attire. Their faces are adorned with smiles as they gaze fondly at the baby girl. Take a peek at the heartwarming moment: