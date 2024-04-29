Mouni Roy is a big name in the entertainment industry, popularly known for her stint in Ektaa Kapoor’s supernatural television series, Naagin. The actress’s talent was not limited to one platform as she has also been a part of many big Bollywood projects.

Beyond her acting talent, Mouni has garnered attention for her exceptional fashion sense and taste in designer ensembles. Recently, she took the internet by storm, sharing a series of beautiful pictures where she exuded elegance in a resplendent golden gown, radiating an aura of sophistication and grace.

Mouni Roy looked elegant in ‘Fossil Golden’ gown

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and posted photos of herself in a stunning golden gown that reached her ankles, exuding pure glamour. Posing effortlessly in front of the camera, she captioned the picture with, “Don’t be a part of the problem, be the entire problem.” The dress is tailored by Aisha Saraf Kothari.

This statement piece is the best choice for evening events. The golden gown features a high neckline and a beautiful circular shirring design that covers the entire body. It perfectly hugs every curve, accentuating her sharp features. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The diva paired some matching gold heels to enhance the entire outfit. She had her hair done in a smooth and straight style, and opted for a subtle makeup look, sporting nude lipstick and minimal eye makeup. This dress comes with a hefty price of ₨ 50,481.

Advertisement

Fans and celebs’ reactions

As soon as the Naagin actress posted the pictures, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty reacted by writing, “Love.” One user wrote, “Mouni looking very beautiful you are mashallah.” Another one commented, “U r not a problem, u r a solution to every problem,” and the other one commented, “Golden Beauty.”

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s career skyrocketed with her stint in Ektaa Kapoor’s serial Naagin and later in Naagin 2, alongside Arjun Bijlani. Some of her popular television shows are Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. Most recently, Roy was seen as one of the hosts of Temptation Island.

She was also the part of Bollywood movie Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide reacts; says they last met in December