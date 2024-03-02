Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are all smiles as they catch up with Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have undoubtedly captured widespread attention, thanks to their lavishness and the impressive array of guests. With the presence of top Bollywood personalities, along with international sensations and celebrities, the event has reached unprecedented levels of grandeur. The evening's cocktail party, followed by the much-anticipated performance by Rihanna, set the stage for an evening of glamour and excitement.

As pictures and videos from the event flood social media feeds, one particular moment has captured the attention of netizens. Images of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh mingling with badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have gone viral.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh enjoy with Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal recently took to her Instagram to share delightful snapshots with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the first image, the Fighter actress exudes her signature million-dollar smile while posing alongside Saina and her husband, Parupalli Kashyap. The next picture captures Saina and Parupalli enjoying a playful moment with the Simmba actor. These images offer a glimpse into the fantastic time the guests had on the first day of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In her caption, Saina congratulated the soon-to-be parents, Deepika and Ranveer. She wrote, "Power couple of Bollywood, congratulations to these two sweethearts." Take a look"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share the screen space in this film. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer Singh is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani, while Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

