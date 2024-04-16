AP Dhillon slammed for breaking guitar at Coachella 2024: 'Respect things which brought you to this stage'

Canadian hitmaker, singer, and rapper AP Dhillon is best known for his tracks like Excuses, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde, among many others. Recently, the singer performed at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella. The gig featured top singers, musicians, and artists from across the globe. After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon became the second Indian artist to perform at the music festival.

However, it seems Dhillon's much-anticipated performance turned into a nightmare for himself as fans have certainly trolled him for his actions on stage.

AP Dhillon breaks guitar on-stage at Coachella

AP Dhillon took to Instagram and shared a video of his performance from Coachella 2024. The video looks really fun as it progresses, but what happens at the end is quite shocking for the fans and music lovers. At the end of his performance, AP takes his guitar out and starts smashing it on the stage, breaking it into pieces.

Check out AP's video here:

Netizens react to AP Dhillon's post

Netizens quickly chimed into the comments section and began trolling the singer for the incident. One commenter remarked, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It's completely your and your loss." Another questioned, "Why did you break the guitar?" Yet another criticized, "Pop artists break guitars to look cool. They try to imitate rock/metal artists without realizing that they break their guitars out of the adrenaline rush and intensity of playing the instrument. It always hurts to see the poor instrument face the wrath of these wannabes. In India, we pray to the instrument. We worship it as Saraswati Maa resides within it. This is pathetic. Do better AP."

Someone pointed out, "That's what makes Diljit different from others." Another advised, "First learn to play, then break. Smashing the guitar was a symbolic thing; you don't deserve to do that, bro. Don't think you're one of the legends. Enjoy your 5 minutes of fame while it lasts." And finally, one commenter questioned, "And you think doing this looked good?"

On the professional front, AP Dhillon has a couple of albums lined up, and his docu-series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, premiered in India and across the world in August last year on Amazon Prime Video.