Top 10 Punjabi Singers: From Diljit Dosanjh to Gurdas Maan

The top 10 Punjabi singers consist of some of the most popular, influential, and successful singers from the Indian state of Punjab. These singers are known for their amazing vocal ranges, charming personality as well as their overall talent. They have millions of fans not just in Punjab or India but across the globe. The singers include Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Maan, among others.

Top 10 best Punjabi singers that have massive fan followings

1. Diljit Dosanjh

Birthdate: January 6th, 1984

January 6th, 1984 Birthplace: Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh is easily one of the most successful playback singers to come out of Punjab. He started his career in 2002 and gained fame in 2005 with the album Smile. It was followed by another one called Chocolate (2008). Over the years, he has gained international fame and is also a successful actor in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

Diljit Dosanjh’s top five songs:

Proper Patola

Do You Know?

Lover

Clash

Laembadgini

2. Sidhu Moose Wala

Birthdate: June 11th, 1993

June 11th, 1993 Birthplace: Moosa, Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, gained fame at a young age with his track called So High and released his debut album PBX 1. He became the first Punjabi and Indian singer to perform at the Wireless Festival in England. Later on, he continued to churn out successful albums in Punjab and also ventured into politics.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s top five songs:

Mera Na

So High

Same Beef

Satisfya

The Last Ride

3. Jassie Gill

Birthdate: November 26, 1988

November 26, 1988 Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab

Jassie Gill made his debut in 2011 with an album titled Batchmate. The following year, he came up with the singer Vigrey Sharabi that became popular. Over the years, he has become a popular name in the Punjabi music scene thanks to his songs' catchy lyrics and peppy music that strike a chord with everyone. Gill has also acted in several films.

Jassie Gill's top five songs

Nikle Currant

Bapu Zimidar

Dil Tutda

Gaddi Kaali

Gabbroo

4. Gurdas Mann

Birthdate: January 4th, 1957

January 4th, 1957 Birthplace: Giddarbaha, Punjab

Gurdas Mann is easily one of the most recognizable names in the Punjabi music industry. He gained national-level fame in 1980 with his song Dil Da Mamla Hai and has recorded more than 34 songs, penning over 300 songs. Mann remains an iconic and highly respected artist in not just Punjab but across the nation.

Gurdas Mann’s top five songs

Shagna Di Mehndi

Rataan

Ishq Kiya Toh Jaana

Rabba

Supne De Vich

5. Gippy Grewal

Birthdate: January 2nd, 1983

January 2nd, 1983 Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab

Gippy Grewal started his musical career with the album Chakkh Lai. Post its success, he came up with albums like Aaja Ve Mitraa, Mele Mitraan De, Phulkari 2, and others. Later on, he did the song Angrezi Beat with Yo Yo Honey Singh, which became extremely popular. Since then, he has continued to make music and act in films.

Gippy Grewal’s Top Five Songs

Angrezi Beat

Phulkari

Car Nachdi

Taqdeere

Flower

6. Yo Yo Honey Singh

Birthdate: March 15, 1983

March 15, 1983 Birthplace: New Delhi

Yo Yo Honey Singh released an album called International Villager in 2011 that skyrocketed him to fame. Post that, he came up with several successful singles and albums. He also sang for several Bollywood films. After a short lull period, Singh recently made a comeback and has continued churning out good-quality music videos.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s top five songs

Brown Rang

Blue Eyes

Dope Shope

Satan

Angrezi Beat

7. Guru Randhawa

Birthdate: August 30, 1991

August 30, 1991 Guru Randhawa has emerged as a popular and successful singer in Punjab. In 2012, he started his musical career by releasing a song named Same Girl. He has several successful songs under his name, including Lahore, Ishare Tere, and Slowly Slowly, and some of them have been featured in Bollywood movies.

Slowly Slowly

8. Amrit Maan

Birthdate: June 10th, 1992

June 10th, 1992 Birthplace: Goniana Mandi, Punjab

Amrit Maan started his career in 2014 and rose to fame with his song Jatt Fire Karda as a writer. It was sung by Diljit Dosanjh and became very popular. In 2015, he came up with his debut album, Desi Da Drum, and has since churned out many successful songs. Maan is one of those singers who achieved success at a relatively young age.

Amrit Maan’s best songs

Lalkara

Bapu

Maa

Parhaune

Bismillah

9. Babbu Maan

Birthdate: March 29th, 1975

March 29th, 1975 Birthplace: Khaant Maanpur, Punjab

Babbu Maan is a veteran of the Punjabi music and film scene. In 1997, he recorded his first album, Sajjan Rumaal De Gya, which catapulted him to fame. Two years later, he came up with his official album, Tu Meri Miss India. Since then, he has continued to create good music. Apart from that, Maan has also acted in films like Hawayein, Banjara, and Ekam.

Babbu Maan's five best songs:

Dil Tan Pagal Hai

Pakki Kanak

Punjab

Raat Chandni

Gypsy Kali

10. AP Dhillon

Birthdate: January 10th, 1993

January 10th, 1993 Birthplace: Gurdaspur, Punjab

AP Dhillion is currently one of the most popular Punjabi singers globally. Born in Punjab, he shifted to Canada and has since created music from that country. Many of his singles have peaked at the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts. Brown Munde, one of his most popular songs, also topped Billboard. In 2020, he came up with the single Excuses, which catapulted him to new heights of fame.

AP Dhillon's fives best songs

Brown Munde

Excuses

Insane

Desires

Tere Te

