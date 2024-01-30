Top 10 Punjabi Singers: From Diljit Dosanjh to Gurdas Maan
There are several Punjabi singers who have gained popularity not only in Punjab or India but also across the globe. So here is a curated list of the top 10 Punjabi singers of all time.
The top 10 Punjabi singers consist of some of the most popular, influential, and successful singers from the Indian state of Punjab. These singers are known for their amazing vocal ranges, charming personality as well as their overall talent. They have millions of fans not just in Punjab or India but across the globe. The singers include Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Maan, among others.
Top 10 best Punjabi singers that have massive fan followings
1. Diljit Dosanjh
- Birthdate: January 6th, 1984
- Birthplace: Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab
Diljit Dosanjh is easily one of the most successful playback singers to come out of Punjab. He started his career in 2002 and gained fame in 2005 with the album Smile. It was followed by another one called Chocolate (2008). Over the years, he has gained international fame and is also a successful actor in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.
Diljit Dosanjh’s top five songs:
Proper Patola
Do You Know?
Lover
Clash
Laembadgini
2. Sidhu Moose Wala
- Birthdate: June 11th, 1993
- Birthplace: Moosa, Punjab
Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, gained fame at a young age with his track called So High and released his debut album PBX 1. He became the first Punjabi and Indian singer to perform at the Wireless Festival in England. Later on, he continued to churn out successful albums in Punjab and also ventured into politics.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s top five songs:
Mera Na
So High
Same Beef
Satisfya
The Last Ride
3. Jassie Gill
- Birthdate: November 26, 1988
- Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab
Jassie Gill made his debut in 2011 with an album titled Batchmate. The following year, he came up with the singer Vigrey Sharabi that became popular. Over the years, he has become a popular name in the Punjabi music scene thanks to his songs' catchy lyrics and peppy music that strike a chord with everyone. Gill has also acted in several films.
Jassie Gill's top five songs
Nikle Currant
Bapu Zimidar
Dil Tutda
Gaddi Kaali
Gabbroo
4. Gurdas Mann
- Birthdate: January 4th, 1957
- Birthplace: Giddarbaha, Punjab
Gurdas Mann is easily one of the most recognizable names in the Punjabi music industry. He gained national-level fame in 1980 with his song Dil Da Mamla Hai and has recorded more than 34 songs, penning over 300 songs. Mann remains an iconic and highly respected artist in not just Punjab but across the nation.
Gurdas Mann’s top five songs
Shagna Di Mehndi
Rataan
Ishq Kiya Toh Jaana
Rabba
Supne De Vich
5. Gippy Grewal
- Birthdate: January 2nd, 1983
- Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab
Gippy Grewal started his musical career with the album Chakkh Lai. Post its success, he came up with albums like Aaja Ve Mitraa, Mele Mitraan De, Phulkari 2, and others. Later on, he did the song Angrezi Beat with Yo Yo Honey Singh, which became extremely popular. Since then, he has continued to make music and act in films.
Gippy Grewal’s Top Five Songs
Angrezi Beat
Phulkari
Car Nachdi
Taqdeere
Flower
6. Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Birthdate: March 15, 1983
- Birthplace: New Delhi
Yo Yo Honey Singh released an album called International Villager in 2011 that skyrocketed him to fame. Post that, he came up with several successful singles and albums. He also sang for several Bollywood films. After a short lull period, Singh recently made a comeback and has continued churning out good-quality music videos.
Yo Yo Honey Singh’s top five songs
Brown Rang
Blue Eyes
Dope Shope
Satan
Angrezi Beat
7. Guru Randhawa
- Birthdate: August 30, 1991
- Guru Randhawa has emerged as a popular and successful singer in Punjab. In 2012, he started his musical career by releasing a song named Same Girl. He has several successful songs under his name, including Lahore, Ishare Tere, and Slowly Slowly, and some of them have been featured in Bollywood movies.
Slowly Slowly
8. Amrit Maan
- Birthdate: June 10th, 1992
- Birthplace: Goniana Mandi, Punjab
Amrit Maan started his career in 2014 and rose to fame with his song Jatt Fire Karda as a writer. It was sung by Diljit Dosanjh and became very popular. In 2015, he came up with his debut album, Desi Da Drum, and has since churned out many successful songs. Maan is one of those singers who achieved success at a relatively young age.
Amrit Maan’s best songs
Lalkara
Bapu
Maa
Parhaune
Bismillah
9. Babbu Maan
- Birthdate: March 29th, 1975
- Birthplace: Khaant Maanpur, Punjab
Babbu Maan is a veteran of the Punjabi music and film scene. In 1997, he recorded his first album, Sajjan Rumaal De Gya, which catapulted him to fame. Two years later, he came up with his official album, Tu Meri Miss India. Since then, he has continued to create good music. Apart from that, Maan has also acted in films like Hawayein, Banjara, and Ekam.
Babbu Maan's five best songs:
Dil Tan Pagal Hai
Pakki Kanak
Punjab
Raat Chandni
Gypsy Kali
10. AP Dhillon
- Birthdate: January 10th, 1993
- Birthplace: Gurdaspur, Punjab
AP Dhillion is currently one of the most popular Punjabi singers globally. Born in Punjab, he shifted to Canada and has since created music from that country. Many of his singles have peaked at the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts. Brown Munde, one of his most popular songs, also topped Billboard. In 2020, he came up with the single Excuses, which catapulted him to new heights of fame.
AP Dhillon's fives best songs
Brown Munde
Excuses
Insane
Desires
Tere Te
