AP Dhillon First Of A Kind Review: Docu-series of Canadian vocalist is rhythmic and plays to the right beats

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)
The docu-series of AP Dhillon (Amritpal Singh Dhillon) focuses on how he became the phenomenon that he did, after moving to Vancouver back in 2015 with a dream to make music that resonates with listeners for generations. In the first episode, AP returns to Punjab after 6 years to kickstart his India tour. He talks about how he made both ends meet in an unknown country (Canada) and how he invested all that he earned, into creating music. No music label found his music worthy enough to back and he and his band had to create their own identity from scratch. Luckily for them, their first song blew up and then there was no looking back. In the second episode, AP and his team return back to Canada after a successful India tour and prepare for concerts across the United States in big arenas. There are a few hiccups that they face but on the whole, the US leg is very successful too. In the last couple of episodes, AP talks about the kind of legacy that he wishes to leave behind through the music he creates. Through the show, we come to know that AP has strong ethics and has immense respect for his people.
AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind is very well spread across 4 episodes with every episode covering critical phases of AP Dhillon's triumphant musical journey. The show helps viewers understand AP Dhillon more intimately. The episodes are engaging and don't at all feel lengthy. The greatest USP of the docu-series is that AP talks about all things concerning him, very transparently and with great honesty.
There is nothing particularly wrong with the show. It is infact a must watch for every aspiring talent in any field.
Since it is a docu-series, there can be no critical analysis done for the performances in the show.
AP Dhillon's docu-series is a must watch for every music lover. His journey is very inspirational and motivational. Budding and aspiring talents in any field should give it a go.
Where To Watch AP Dhillon First Of A Kind:
AP Dhillon's docu-series can be watched now on Amazon Prime Video.
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhv...
Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, S...
Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Emil...
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry C...
Angad Bedi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sa...
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhv...
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor
Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Supriya Pathak, Ga...
Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay V...
Angad Bedi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sa...
Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol
Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, S...
Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Emil...
, Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry C...
, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vé...
Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Sasha...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan
Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj
Manju Warrier, Ajith Kumar
Kamal Haasan, Somayajulu J.V.,Maruthirao Gollap...
Release date: 18 Aug 2023
Release date: 18 Aug 2023
Release date: 18 Aug 2023
Release date: 18 Aug 2023
Release date: 18 Aug 2023
Release date: 25 Aug 2023
Release date: 25 Aug 2023
Release date: 25 Aug 2023
Release date: 25 Aug 2023
Release date: 25 Aug 2023