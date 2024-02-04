‘Best people’: Janhvi Kapoor showers love on rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya’s brother Veer and their mom

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is often in the news for her alleged relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. While the couple hasn’t commented anything yet, their rare public appearance and secret holidays often raise many eyebrows. Hours ago, when her rumored boyfriend’s brother Veer posted a picture with his mom, the actress showered love on it. Check it out!

Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts on picture of Shikhar Pahariya’s brother Veer and their mother

From visiting the Tirupati temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh together to going on a family vacation, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been spotted together on various occasions. Then on Koffee With Karan when she accidently spilled a secret of her alleged love affair, the internet got buzzing. A while ago, the Mili actress again took to social media and called Shikhar’s brother Veer and their mom ‘Best people’.

It all happened when actor and musician Veer Pahariya took to Instagram to post a picture with his mother Smruti Shinde on her birthday. Sharing a childhood photo along with their very recent image, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday mama’.

But it was Janhvi’s adorable comment on the post that got everyone talking. The actress was quick to pen ‘Best people’ with multiple red heart emojis on the post. Along with them were celebs like Sagarika Ghatge Khan and Orry who extended their love on Veer and his mother.

Janhvi Kapoor allegedly spent her New Year vacay with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya

At the start of the year, most Bollywood celebs flew out of the country to bring in the new year with their friends and family. Among them were the Kapoors, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor. But, when they returned to Mumbai, they were also accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya making everyone speculate that he was with the Kapoor family at the vacation.

Janhvi Kapoor accidentally spoke about Shikhar Pahariya on Koffee With Karan

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 8, the Kapoor sisters graced the couch. While having a candid and very honest chat with Karan Johar, they also indulged in some fun games. It was during the rapid-fire round that KJo asked the Bawaal actress to name three people she has on her speed dial. While she managed to calmly name her dad Boney Kapoor and sister ‘Khushu’, she excitedly spilled that she also has ‘Shikhu’ on her speed dial making it easy to guess that it is Shikhar Pahariya.

