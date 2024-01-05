Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden saree as she visits Tirumala Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, Maheswari; WATCH

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor began the New Year by visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. She was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and Tollywood actress Mahewari, and videos from their visit have surfaced on social media. The actress also shared a series of happy pictures of herself in a golden saree, sharing that she feels 2024 has now begun!

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Tirumala Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, Maheswari

A video shared by ANI on their social media shows Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Maheswari making their way to the Lord Venkateswara Temple In Tirumala, Tirupati. Janhvi looked resplendent in a golden Kanjeevaram silk saree and she accessorized her look with a traditional diamond necklace matching earrings, and an emerald ring. Shikhar Pahariya was seen wearing a white dhoti, and an upper cloth. Maheswari also walked next to them, and is seen in a green ethnic suit.

Shikhar and Janhvi were all smiles as they made their way to the temple. Check out the video below!

Janhvi Kapoor says ‘Now it feels like 2024 has begun’

Meanwhile, post her temple visit, the Devara actress also shared a series of pictures of herself in the same saree, on Instagram. The actress is seen posing happily for the pictures. In her caption, she wrote that it now feels like the new year has begun! The caption read, “and now it feels like 2024 has begun :).” Check out the post below!

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor talks about Shikhar Pahariya on Koffee With Karan season 8

On Koffee With Karan season 8, Janhvi Kapoor was quizzed about her rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. KJo asked her, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” In response, the Bawaal actress said, "We’ve heard the song ‘Nadaan parinde ghar aaja’, Shikha used to sing that to me a lot and I liked it.”

Advertisement

She added that Shikhar has always been there for her and her family right from the start, in a very 'selfless dignified way'. She also revealed that Shikhar is on her dpeed dial list, and then quickly chimed in, "Just because we are really good friends”, leaving Khushi and KJo in splits!