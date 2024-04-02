BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar praises Salman Khan; highlights his contribution to 'whatever I have achieved'

Ali Abbas Zafar has given back-to-back blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. Even their last film Bharat was one of the highest-grossers of 2019. Now, as Ali gears up for the release of his upcoming action thriller with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, he can't escape the questions about Salman.

Ali Abbas Zafar on his equation with Salman Khan

Recently when the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released, Salman Khan took to social media and shared it and sent his heartfelt wishes to the team. He also shared that he wants the film to break the records of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

During an interview with India Today, Ali Abbas Zafar talked about his equation with Salman and said that he is like his brother. The filmmaker also mentioned Katrina and said both of them are very close to him. "I always say that whatever I have today achieved as a maker, they have contributed a huge amount of that success to my career," he said.

Ali also talked about how Salman's persona often overshadows his perception as an actor. "I just feel he's a very good actor. His persona is so big that people don't talk about him as an actor. Salman is beautiful, and his mass connection is tremendous," added Ali.

Earlier during an interview with ETimes, the filmmaker talked about learning patience from the superstar which helped him while making a biggie like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

He also praised the discipline of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast members while specially mentioning Akshay and Tiger. "Especially Akshay sir and Tiger, they have a routine whether they are shooting or not shooting, they wake up at a certain time, and sleep at a certain time," he said.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action-thriller starring two of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is expected to be a globe-trotting spy action thriller with two soldiers Firoz and Rakesh trying to stop Kabir, a revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India. Initially scheduled to release in December last year, the film is now all set to arrive in theaters on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid.

