Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma's husband Vaibhav Vishant intends to 'write a script' on their love story; says THIS

Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant earlier this month on April 18, amid the picturesque setting of Chail, Himachal Pradesh. Days later, the couple made an official announcement by dropping fairytale pictures from the dreamy ceremony.

Now, days after entering marital bliss, the couple sat for an interaction where they gave a peek into the journey of their romance culminating in the official wedding. In addition to this, Vaibhav also expressed his wish to translate his love story with Arushi on screen.

Vaibhav Vishant on embodying his love story with Arushi Sharma on screen

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Vaibhav Vishant talked about his relationship with Arushi Sharma and called it ‘a whirlpool of emotions’ which he wishes to represent on screen someday. He revealed how they have known each other and been friends for a very long time now. The director stated that he was sure about his feelings for the Love Aaj Kal actress, however, she ‘wouldn’t easily trust somebody for life.’

He said, "That was too big an ask. It just so happened that eventually, over a period of a few months, she too developed feelings. And it's definitely a love story I would like to write a script on."

Vaibhav Vishant reveals how Arushi Sharma would dodge the marriage question

In addition to this, Vaibhav also mentioned how he would pop the question about marriage, but Arushi would avoid the conversation each time ‘in every way possible’. According to him, the actress would do that because ‘she couldn’t believe this was happening while this was happening’. Nevertheless, he expressed his belief opining that some things are destined to happen and there were ‘some moments’ that led the way for them.

While the actress was averse to the question of marriage, Vaibhav would always tell her that it was time for them to get married. In response to this, Arushi went on to make a candid revelation stating, “In this New Year, he told random people that we’ll get married this year even though we had no plans to. But then, it actually happened.”

Reaction of Arushi Sharma's parents on her relationship with Vaibhav Vishant

The much-in-love couple also divulged the actress' parents' reaction, who have been supportive of their unison from the beginning. Arushi opined parents often pose different kinds of questions about one’s partner but her parents were sure of Vaibhav being the right person for her.

Adding on to his wife’s revelation, Vaibhav recalled how Arushi’s mother made the first move to call him for the meeting.

He said, “It was Arushi’s mom who took the step to call me to meet her. That really gave a push to the whole thing. It was because of our parents that we’re married today. Her parents must have gone through a lot of emotions when they came to know about me, and I’m yet to ask them how and when they approved of me to be a part of their family. This is something I keep wondering.”

Arushi Sharma on life post-marriage

Reflecting on life post-marriage, Arushi expressed ‘definitely a difference’ which according to her husband has also been feeling. Having said that, the actress stated that they want to relish every moment of the ‘sweet and special feeling’ that one gets only once in a lifetime. “We’re truly enjoying this phase right now,” remarked Sharma.

While Arushi Sharma is known for her role in Imtiaz Ali’s 2020 release, Love Aaj Kal led by Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Vaibhav Vishant is a well-known casting director known for his contribution to movies like Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Badlapur among others.

