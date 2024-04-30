How would it be watching the 'Khans' together? If people can go crazy upon watching Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking their legs together at an event, what will happen if they share the screen? Recently, the PK actor appeared as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show and poured his heart out while talking about the above-mentioned topic.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir recalled his meeting with Salman and Shah Rukh and mentioned that he had a candid discussion with them about doing a film together.

Aamir Khan heightens our hopes

After someone in the audience asked Aamir Khan about his probable collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the Rang De Basanti actor went candid. He remarked, "Main abhi haal hi mein Salman ko bhi mila, Shah Rukh ko bhi mila, hum log teeno saath mein the. Maine kaha ki hum teeno itne saalon se ek industry mein hai, yeh audience ke liye bada galat ho jaayega ki hum log apna career ke iss dauran hum ek film agar hum saath mein nahi karein."

"(Recently, I met Salman, I also met Shah Rukh, all three of us were together. I said that we three have been in the industry for so many years, it would be very unfair for the audience if we don't do a film together during our career)."

Further, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor stated that both Khans agreed upon this and mentioned that they are making efforts to hunt down a good script. Infusing excitement and anticipation among the audience, Aamir Khan commented that they are trying to come together in a film.

Mr. Perfectionist commented, "Let's hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein (Let's hope we find some good story, some good directors should offer us the story)."

Salman Khan gifts Aamir Khan new clothes

Meanwhile, on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan shared that whenever Salman Khan's clothing brand introduces a new collection in the market, the Dabangg actor sends him a box full of those attires. The Dangal star light-heartedly shared that Salman gifted him the jeans that he wore to Kapil Sharma's show.

Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show

It was the first time that Aamir Khan appeared as a guest on Kapil Sharma's show. Interestingly, we saw him spilling practical thoughts in the most unfiltered way. He not only shared unheard anecdotes about his career and professional life but also discussed how his kids do not listen to him.

Also, Aamir revealed the reason behind not attending award shows. Besides this, he disclosed why he honestly rejected the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He believed that he did not have the ability to show that kind of bravery and, hence, did not pick up the character.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

With Kapil Sharma as the host and leading face, The Great Indian Kapil Show features a talented group of comedians. The team includes Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Krushna Abhishek. Adding more laughter and joy is the Archana Puran Singh, whom Kapil often jokes about.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were guests in the first episode, while the Kaushal brothers, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, graced the last episode. The upcoming episode will witness Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol gracing the show as guests. The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

