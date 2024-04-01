Randeep Hooda admits not being able to follow Salman Khan's advice: 'I have a different thought process'

Randeep Hooda is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor recently talked about his friendship with Salman Khan and also revealed that he couldn't follow his co-star's valuable advice. Just to let you know, Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan have acted together in various films such as Sultan, Kick, and Radhe.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Randeep Hooda talked about his bonding with Kick co-star Salman Khan. He said, "He always advises me to earn more money and do more work. He tells me if I don't build a fortune by working now, I might face troubles in the future. I have obeyed very few of them, but he always talks to me with the best interest in his heart."

The Sarbjit actor further added, "He has always given me great advice. I just couldn't follow it. I have a different thought process, but I always listen to the advice and try to follow it. I cannot change too much as a person. He is very intense, intelligent, and a thinker. I am more of a bro to him. I am very emotional too."

Lin Laishram praises hubby Randeep Hooda's performance in Swatantra Veer Savarkar

On March 24, Lin Laishram shared a picture of herself with her husband Randeep Hooda to praise his performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She wrote, "My heart brims with gratitude for this remarkable man, my husband, who has worn many hats in crafting the film. I won't even mention the struggle you went through making it. But my love, you deserve better, far beyond what words can express, and you stand as an inspiration to all. I'm proud of you. @randeephooda". Lin further added, "Please go watch the film with your friends and family it's not what you think it is"

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Directed by Randeep Hooda, Swatantra Veer Savarkar tells the story of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Savarkar, an outstanding student, displays early signs of being a reformer. His strong views on Abhinav Bharat cause a stir, leading him to travel to Great Britain to study law. There, he writes a book on India's 1857 revolt. Savarkar emerges as a powerful revolutionary figure, gaining attention from Indians worldwide and becoming a prime target for the British authorities.

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The Dabangg actor has a couple of projects in the pipeline, including The Bull, Tiger vs Pathaan, and a massive project with director Sooraj Barjatya.

