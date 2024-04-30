Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to start Jolly LLB 3 shoot in Delhi after Rajasthan schedule? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have yet again joined hands for Jolly LLB 3. After witnessing two successful, entertaining ventures in the past, fans are eagerly waiting for its third part. Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Arshad Warsi will begin his month-long schedule in Rajasthan.

In the latest update, it has now been revealed that both the lead stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will start their Delhi schedule from June to July. Go ahead reading further details.

Details about Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 Delhi schedule

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, it has been revealed that both the leading stars of Subhash Kapoor’s directorial Jolly LLB 3 will commence the shoot in the national capital in the coming days. According to a source mentioned in the report, the shoot will span for nearly more than a month across the city and mainly near the Tis Hazari court area.

"The shoot in the national Capital will go on for 30-40 days from June to July, and it will cover various parts of the city. Both outdoor and indoor shoots are scheduled, mostly near the Tis Hazari court area," said the source.

The third part of the film is being shot in different states; however, Delhi has a major chunk of sequences. In addition to this, the source has also refuted the claims suggesting that the shoot will get canceled or postponed considering the scorching heat in the coming months.

In the report, the source further mentioned that everything will go as per the planned schedule and there is no postponement due to the extreme weather conditions. He also highlighted that there are specific daytime scenes that are supposed to be shot in the sun, and they would be done like that.

About Jolly LLB 3

A source close to the development had exclusively shared with us earlier that just like the previous two films, this one will also be a comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary. “This time, the face-off is between two Jollys played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Subhash has cracked a script that utilizes the comic timing and camaraderie shared by two and is set to take the audience on a ride in cinema halls in 2025,” the source had said.

