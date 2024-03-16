BMCM’s Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham moment will make you agree with Katrina Kaif's reaction

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are buzzing on social media thanks to their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's release is drawing near. To add to the hype, the makers and the cast of the movie are treating fans with promotional materials. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video on Instagram featuring his co-star Tiger Shroff, promising a good laugh for the viewers.

Tiger Shroff's oops moment with Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar

Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar recently posted a video on Instagram featuring him and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff. In the video, they attempt a task where one jumps and the other catches. When it's Tiger's turn, he repeatedly asks Akshay if he's ready to catch him. What unfolds next is both hilarious and slightly unfortunate for Tiger. Watch the video to see what happened—it's sure to leave you laughing while also feeling a bit sympathetic for Tiger. Katrina Kaif commented "Ouch" in the comments section, a feeling shared by many of us.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Apart from the dynamic duo, the movie features a remarkable ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in significant roles.

Scripted and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is brought to life by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Audiences can look forward to its theatrical release in April, coinciding with Eid 2024.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's workfront

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the dystopian action flick Ganapath, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. He's also juggling projects like Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a collaboration with Jagan Shakti.

On the other hand, Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra. Up next, he has a slew of exciting ventures including Welcome to the Jungle, a remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

