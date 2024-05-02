Bollywood Newswrap, May 2: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav, Kajol's daughter Nysa's VIRAL pic from Europe; Siddharth Anand hints at Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4

On the second day of May 2024, quite a few news made it to the top section. From Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Kajol's daughter Nysa enjoying in Europe to Siddharth Anand almost confirming Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4, the industry was graced with several exciting news.

Let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 2, 2024

1. Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa enjoy in Europe

Orry took to his Instagram handle and dropped another fun photograph with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son, Aarav while they were joined by another friend for the party in Europe.

2. Siddharth Anand says Hrithik Roshan is coming for Krrish 4

The filmmaker Siddharth Anand recently responded to a tweet that shared a photo of Krrish and captioned, "He is coming… #Krrish4." Siddharth’s reply read, "Yep! He is.." This tweet from Anand raised the excitement among fans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

3. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi drop BTS from Jolly LLB 3

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a funny video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 featuring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. In the video, Akshay and Arshad warn fans, asking who the real and fake Jolly is. Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3 @saurabhshuklafilms @sirsubhashkapoor @starstudios @kangratalkies."

Advertisement

4. Shikhar Pahariya reacts as rumored girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor wears 'Shikhu' necklace

Janhvi Kapoor dropped some stylish photos of her on her Instagram account. Apart from her gorgeous outfit, her 'Shikhu' necklace caught everyone's attention. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it with a hair bow emoji. Reacting to her post, Shikhar Pahariya liked it. Her sister-actress Khushi Kapoor commented, "Ladies and gentlemen," accompanied by several hand emojis.

5. Deepika Padukone poses with artists on Singham Again sets

One artist from the upcoming movie Singham Again took to Instagram and shared a picture with actress Deepika Padukone. In the photo, the mom-to-be actress was seen taking a selfie with two girls who were dressed in their costumes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who quit BBA to pursue acting; worked with Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and is now part of Heeramandi